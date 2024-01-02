New eatery provides affordable treats in Bryan County

Credit: Photo credit Christy Kangeter Credit: Photo credit Christy Kangeter

Patrons can grab a salad and comfort foods like soups, giving residents more options to dine local. Chocolate chip cookies with a cool whip filling highlight one of their best sellers.

“I’ve always enjoyed baking and cooking,” said Kangeter. “If I had a bigger kitchen, I would do a lot more. Banana pudding is made in house, as well as the pasta salad.”

Family history of entrepreneurship

Kangeter’s father-in-law once owned a liquor store, and she and her husband took over 10 years ago. But the couple had to close their doors after multiple liquor joints popped up in close proximity. Sugar on Main makes the difficulty of closing their family-owned business a little easier to digest.

And seeing how much residents shop local makes it all worth it.

“I hope people will shop more now that we are adding more things to our community,” said Kangeter. “We do not want to be like Pooler or Savannah. I like our small town, and I want to keep it that way.”

Kangeter also owns The Crazy Daisy, a shop that features colorful, embroidered items, and she hopes Sugar on Main is just as successful.

“We try to make sure that everyone that walks in is welcome,” said Kangeter. “We try to get to know them and find some common ground with our customers. We tell them about Jesus and make them feel loved.”

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Something sweet has come to Main Street. Pembroke eatery provides affordable treats

