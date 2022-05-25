Another incumbent, Republican Tim Echols, advanced to the general election Tuesday for another PSC post. He too ran unopposed, as did his November opponent, Democrat Patty Durand. Durand won her race by default after fellow Democrat Russell Edwards withdrew from the race in April.

A Libertarian candidate, Colin McKinney, also has qualified to run against Echols and Durand.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Georgia Power Credit: Photo courtesy of Georgia Power

The PSC is a five-member panel that regulates Georgia's public utility operators - those that provide electricity, natural gas and telecommunications services. The PSC is a low-profile board with high-profile power, often entering the public consciousness only when addressing issues such as delays and cost overruns associated with the Plant Vogtle nuclear reactor project.

Commissioners serve staggered six-year terms. Districts 2 and 3 are on the ballot this election cycle. All five posts are currently held by Republicans.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Sheila Edwards wins Democratic Georgia PSC nomination; races set for November general election