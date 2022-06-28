ajc logo
Sexiest film of the year? CinemaSavannah promises steamy show at Cultural Arts Center on Thursday

Credit: PROVIDED PHOTO

Credit: PROVIDED PHOTO

1 hour ago

Is there anything more French than a multi-stranded, monochrome drama about young Parisians hooking up with one another?

That’s what Jacques Audiard has delivered with his hugely enjoyable new drama "Paris, 13th District" which doubles as the sexiest film of this year. Co-written with "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" filmmaker Céline Sciamma and adapted in handsome fashion from a selection of short stories by American cartoonist Adrian Tomine, "Paris, 13th District" is an elegant and masterfully woven tale perfectly capturing millennial love in its cool and hot manifestations.

Featuring the mesmerizing Noemi Merlant, the star of "Portrait of a Lady on Fire." The film is in black and white, and French with English subtitles.

All shows start at 7 p.m. Box office opens at 6. Tickets are $10, cash preferred. No advance tickets.

To join the CinemaSavannah email list for updates, send an email to cinesavannah@att.net.

IF YOU GO

What: "Paris, 13th District"

When: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Where: Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 Montgomery St.

Cost: $10

