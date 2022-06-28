Sexiest film of the year? CinemaSavannah promises steamy show at Cultural Arts Center on Thursday

Is there anything more French than a multi-stranded, monochrome drama about young Parisians hooking up with one another?

That’s what Jacques Audiard has delivered with his hugely enjoyable new drama "Paris, 13th District" which doubles as the sexiest film of this year. Co-written with "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" filmmaker Céline Sciamma and adapted in handsome fashion from a selection of short stories by American cartoonist Adrian Tomine, "Paris, 13th District" is an elegant and masterfully woven tale perfectly capturing millennial love in its cool and hot manifestations.