Second woman says U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker pressured her to have abortion

At a campaign stop in Dillard, Walker said: “I’m done with this foolishness. I’ve already told you this is a lie, and I’m not going to entertain it.”

The woman’s identity was not revealed because she said she fears reprisals. Allred provided a photo she said showed Walker on a bed in the woman’s hotel room as well as cards and letters she said he wrote her. Allred did not provide a receipt for the abortion when asked by reporters.

“Herschel Walker is a hypocrite and he is not fit to be a U.S. senator. We don’t need people in the U.S. Senate who profess one thing and do another,” the woman said. “Herschel Walker says he is against women having abortions, but he pressured me to have one.”

The woman said she was a Donald Trump supporter and that her decision to come forward wasn’t politically motivated. Instead, she said she doesn’t believe Walker is “morally fit to be a U.S. senator and that is the reason why I am speaking up and providing proof.”

Allred said Walker met the woman in the 1980s while he was playing for the Dallas Cowboys and they quickly struck up a romantic relationship. She said she has signed cards from Walker, including one with a handwritten poem professing his love to the woman.

Allred played a voicemail recording Walker left for the woman in February 1992 when he was competing in the Olympics for the bobsledding team. “I want to say I love you and I am thinking about you,” he said in the recording.

In June 1992 after he was traded to the Eagles, the woman traveled with the team to games. In April 1993, Walker learned she was pregnant. She was surprised, Allred said, because she had been on birth control throughout their relationship.

“Mr. Walker clearly wanted her to have an abortion and convinced her to do so,” Allred said. She said he gave her cash and she went to a clinic in Dallas, but she decided against it.

“She became overwhelmed with emotion. She could not go through with it. And she left the clinic in tears,” Allred said.

Allred said Walker was “upset” and pressured her to return to the clinic to go through with the abortion. The following day, Walker drove her to the clinic and waited in the parking lot for hours until she emerged.

After that, Allred said, he distanced himself from the woman and later sent her a note apologizing. That note wasn’t displayed at the press conference.

She is the second woman to come forward anonymously to claim that Walker urged her to have the procedure after becoming pregnant by him. That other woman, who has declined to speak to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, told other news outlets that Walker paid for her 2009 abortion and urged her to have a second.

Polls show a tight contest between Warnock and Walker, and both campaigns are preparing for a December runoff if no candidate gets a majority of the vote in the Nov. 8 election.

