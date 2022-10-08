Season closes on Georgia's little-known native fruit: the pawpaw

"People never know what it is and it's right under our noses," Chaffee said. And this isn't a uniquely Georgian phenomena: one time he went to Tennessee and his friends didn't realize they had pawpaw trees growing at the end of their driveway.

Although pawpaws can grow at the end of a driveway, the trees grow best in the areas alongside streams and rivers. In coastal Georgia, Chaffee said that there's pawpaws spanning all down the Savannah River near the South Carolina border. On a warm afternoon on the river in early October, Chaffee hops out of the boat at various spots alongside the river and can find pawpaw stands all over the place. Not all of them fruit, and those that do are already done for the season.

"It's kind of like hunting for Easter eggs," Mathews said. He was only recently introduced to pawpaws, but has developed a good eye for spotting the trees and picking the fruits off the ground once they've started turning brown.

August to September opens the small window when the fruits finally fall to the ground and are ready to eat, and throughout the country pawpaw lovers spend the short fall stint harvesting, processing and freezing leftovers of the prized fruit.

Because they have a short growing season, and an even shorter shelf life, pawpaws have never taken off in commercial growing and haven't been a grocery store staple.

The little-known fruit's lack of popularity gives way to a tightly-knit community of pawpaw enthusiasts that have made more than a hobby out of looking for pawpaws together. Chaffee goes beyond foraging and said he also participates in online forums, travels to festivals such as the annual Ohio Pawpaw Festival and networks with others looking to revitalize the fruity north American gem.

Native to Georgia and beyond

Pawpaws haven't always been relegated to obscurity in Georgia. Back before humans inhabited North America, ancient megafauna like giant sloths feasted on the pawpaw, spreading them around the continent. Now, they range anywhere from as far south as Gainesville, Florida, to as far north as southern Ontario, Canada.

One of the most respected hubs for information on all things pawpaw is the Kentucky State University Extension. Sheri Crabtree is a horticulture research and extension associate there, where the extension is breeding new and improved pawpaw varieties. They're also preserving and evaluating genetic diversity of pawpaws, acting like a gene bank for the native varieties.

According to Crabtree, different varieties do better in different places, but pawpaws do need "chill hours" of at least 400 to 700 or 800 hours, limiting how far south the species can grow. But as native plants, the pawpaws are in-tune with their local climates and tend to be hardy trees.

"If we have warming from climate change, we can get fewer chill hours so it may shift north a little bit," Crabtree said. Nevertheless, part of what makes the pawpaw so unique is its tropical nature. The rest of the pawpaw's native relatives, like the cherimoya, only make their home in tropical climates. A big part of the pawpaw's charm is that it is a tropical fruit that has found purchase in places such as central Ohio, arguably not know as a balmy tropical paradise.

Chowing down

In northern Georgia, Blair Housley operates Etowah Meadery with his wife, Sharon. He said about eight years ago they started looking into introducing pawpaws into their brewing.

"We sort of grew up knowing what pawpaws were, but they're just not very prevalent in the area," Housley said. He and his wife went to the Ohio Pawpaw Festival and brought back several saplings, as well as a variety of cultivars of the fruit to share with friends.

"And then when I showed them to my sister when we got back, she said, 'Well, I know where there's a bunch of those things! I just didn't know what they were.'" Sure enough, Housley said his sister showed them a stand of pawpaw trees within a few hundred feet of his property with pawpaws towering 60 to 70 feet tall.

He harvested the fruits and set aside seeds to start his own saplings. Because pawpaws take seven to eight years of growth before they fruit, Housley said he now has 20 to 30 trees that are finally starting to produce.

This year, he made about 150 gallons of mead from his pawpaws. He's also made a session mead, a stronger brew that's carbonated and has a higher alcohol content, akin to a cider. But his pawpaw production still isn't enough to supply all that he needs, so for the last couple of years, he has been making the journey to buy pawpaws from a commercial grower up in Ohio.

"It's a huge education not only for the mead but for the pawpaws," Housley said. Not everyone is already familiar with mead — a drink made from fermenting honey with water and other ingredients, such as fruits, spices or hops added. And even fewer of those customers know what a pawpaw is. Housley said they are always ready and excited to try the new flavor, which has proven to be popular at their meadery.

For those looking to get a taste of the elusive fruit, Housley's meadery is just the start. Foragers like Mathews have made the fruit into cheesecake, and online growers and foragers share their recipes for ice cream, jams and cocktails, while others will stick to diving in with just a spoon to taste some native Georgia magic.

Marisa Mecke is an environmental journalist. She can be reached at mmecke@gannett.com or by phone at (912) 328-4411.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Season closes on Georgia's little-known native fruit: the pawpaw