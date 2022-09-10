ajc logo
X

School Board Notebook: Nutrition plan, Parents' Bill of Rights and $16K EEOC settlement paid

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Raisa Habersham, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

School board members approved a management plan Wednesday evening to improve school nutrition in the Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools System after an audit revealed inventory errors and training shortfalls.

The management plan spans a year and two months, beginning in October when parents will receive surveys regarding expectations of the SCCPSS's School Nutrition Program. The district is also using the survey to solicit feedback on menu options.

The management plan also includes developing a menu planning committee comprised of staff, students and parents, all of whom will provide input on meal ideas, sample vendor products, and serve as a focus group for testing recipes.

Additionally, the plan calls for the district to implement a series of actions to reduce inventory errors. A seven-page memo detailed the audit’s findings and revealed that 24% of items from a follow-up inventory at select schools could not be located, but were documented in the district's cafeteria management system.

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Under the plan, the district will develop training for employees and include a pathway for those who want to grow and develop into other roles. It was also recommended the district formulate a monitoring program that assesses employee performance and ensures federal, state and local compliance.

The full management plan is available below:

09.07.2022_September 2022 School Nutrition Program Inventory Processes Response to Audit Enclosure by savannahnow.com on Scribd

Parents' Bill of Rights 

During the same meeting, the board approved its Parents' Bill of Rights (PBR), keeping in line with H.B. 1178, signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in April, which stipulates there needs to be language supportive of parental involvement in schools.

The PBR defines “instructional material” and asserts the district will create procedures for parents to review records relating to their child; learn about their course work including instruction material; and, provide guidelines whereby parents may object to the material taught in class. As defined, instructional material includes all state-funded courses from elementary, middle and high schools and can encompass worksheets to books and articles read in class.

The full approved policy can be viewed below:

09.07.2022_Board Policy JRB Parents_Bill of Rights by savannahnow.com on Scribd

EEOC Complaint 

The school board also approved a $16,000 settlement for an EEOC charge filed against it. Details of the settlement beyond the amount have not been shared publicly. "The settlement is not an admission of liability but is to resolve a disputed claim,” a statement about the settlement read.

Raisa is a watchdog and investigative reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: School Board Notebook: Nutrition plan, Parents' Bill of Rights and $16K EEOC settlement paid

Editors' Picks
A billboard helps bring awareness to wood pellet plants slated for the city of Adel. Residents have filed a petition to appeal an air quality permit that would allow the world's largest wood pellet facility to open next to a predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhood. COURTESY OF TREVA GEAR/CONCERNED CITIZENS OF COOK COUNTY

Credit: Treva Gear

OPINION: Biomass bullies strike again in rural Georgia town
Former President Donald Trump pardoned and granted clemency to more than 100 people. One of them was former Augusta pharmacist John Duncan Fordham. Fordham is now suing the state of Georgia for restitution payments he made after his 2005 conviction.

Trump pardoned him; now Ga. man sues state, insurer for half-million
13h ago
Big win by Cedar Grove: Cedar Grove quarterback Elliott Colson (11) celebrates with defensive tackle Kyle Mosley (54) after their 40-6 win against Collins Hill at Collins Hill High School, Friday, September 9, 2022, in Suwanee. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 4 high school football scoreboard
9h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10 gets off a pass during the first half of a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech donors see positives, but it’s time to ‘put up or shut up’
14h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10 gets off a pass during the first half of a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech donors see positives, but it’s time to ‘put up or shut up’
14h ago
ajc.com

Credit: Carla Hamilton

Week 4 Friday Night Roundups
6h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of Savannah Technical College

Les Dames d'Escoffier Coastal Georgia offer scholarship dinner for Savannah's next...
11m ago
Ancient bison bones dug up in Georgia unveil climate conditions from 50,000 years ago
1h ago
New hotline gives Savannahians a way to report gun violence tips and concerns
20h ago
Featured
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
17h ago
Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top