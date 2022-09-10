School Board Notebook: Nutrition plan, Parents' Bill of Rights and $16K EEOC settlement paid

Additionally, the plan calls for the district to implement a series of actions to reduce inventory errors. A seven-page memo detailed the audit’s findings and revealed that 24% of items from a follow-up inventory at select schools could not be located, but were documented in the district's cafeteria management system.

Under the plan, the district will develop training for employees and include a pathway for those who want to grow and develop into other roles. It was also recommended the district formulate a monitoring program that assesses employee performance and ensures federal, state and local compliance.

The full management plan is available below:

09.07.2022_September 2022 School Nutrition Program Inventory Processes Response to Audit Enclosure by savannahnow.com on Scribd

Parents' Bill of Rights

During the same meeting, the board approved its Parents' Bill of Rights (PBR), keeping in line with H.B. 1178, signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in April, which stipulates there needs to be language supportive of parental involvement in schools.

The PBR defines “instructional material” and asserts the district will create procedures for parents to review records relating to their child; learn about their course work including instruction material; and, provide guidelines whereby parents may object to the material taught in class. As defined, instructional material includes all state-funded courses from elementary, middle and high schools and can encompass worksheets to books and articles read in class.

The full approved policy can be viewed below:

09.07.2022_Board Policy JRB Parents_Bill of Rights by savannahnow.com on Scribd

EEOC Complaint

The school board also approved a $16,000 settlement for an EEOC charge filed against it. Details of the settlement beyond the amount have not been shared publicly. "The settlement is not an admission of liability but is to resolve a disputed claim,” a statement about the settlement read.

