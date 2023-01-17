SCAD collage, photography artist Charlie Kucik to christen new gallery at Alexander's Bistro

Reaching the 'tipping point'?Here are 9 ways Savannah is cementing itself as an arts town

Credit: Courtesy of the artist Credit: Courtesy of the artist

We bonded over being overestimated by all that SCAD had to offers as far as majors go, which gives you the opportunities to play and figure out where you want to be, while at the same time getting to the point where you need to pick something we are passionate about, this isn't cheap.

We both agreed that you have to learn your find your place not only with your art but also understand art is only an extension of yourself. “You have to live your life to create from a place of authenticity”. Being creative can show up in several areas of our lives from walking your dog enjoying nature and being inspired to redecorating your space, and organizing all the things.

"Life feels like it was on a pause button at the being of the pandemic and now that the play button has been hit, we are just trying to figure out life differently," Kucik said.

“My grandmother used to live in the house of a famous painter, who died in the house!” And then she herself fell in love with watercolors creating hundreds of her own pieces, a spooky turn of events that turned into so much more, creating a spark for young Charlie.

Kucik’s first show features 63 pieces and will be at Alexander Bistro, located at 1201 Bull St. The opening reception is Friday from 7-9 p.m. with 10% of the proceeds going towards Planned Parenthood Southeast.

Credit: Courtesy of the artist Credit: Courtesy of the artist

“The goal of the pieces of the show was to select pieces created during the course of two years that are a combo of what I do, I didn't even know what to do but just wandered in and saw the work on the wall, and talked to the main barista where do you get your art from, I do art if you ever need work up, Oh great let's do it! Bam it just happened," Kucik said.

I’m often asked how I have my work displayed in certain spaces, and just like Kucik, I literally notice art is on the wall and ask the question and find out what the business’s process is for rotating artists. People in Savannah generally like art and are open to all sorts of art being in their business spaces especially if it fits their vibes.

I’ve been turned down because my work didn't fit their preferred aesthetic, I’ve learned to take it as a learning experience and a challenge to overwhelm or just move on.

IF YOU GO

What: Gallery opening for Charlie Kucik

When: Friday from 7-9 p.m.

Where: Alexander's Bistro, 1201 Bull St.

Info: alexandersbistro.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: SCAD collage, photography artist Charlie Kucik to christen new gallery at Alexander's Bistro