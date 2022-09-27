'Savannah’s Finest Folkie' Justin Vreeland is back with originals, covers of your favorites

Recent festivals: Savannah Jazz Festival is back in full force with a worldwide audience on notice

Originally from New York state, Vreeland has been playing music since he was 14 and taught himself how to play guitar, drums, and bass. Harmonica he picked up from his father. “Not a lot of people in my family play music,” said Vreeland.

Credit: Courtesy of the musician

“They like to say it skipped four generations then built up and slammed into me. My dad however did play harmonica. He wasn’t the blues bender type of harmonica player, but he loved doing it.”

Vreeland’s harmonica style is influenced by the rougher approach of Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Bruce Springsteen.

Although he identifies as a folk and blues artist, almost all of Vreeland’s recorded output, particularly his most recent album “Death to Alt-Rock,” show a different side of him. Vreeland wrote and recorded “Death to Alt-Rock” at the beginning of the pandemic and it is closer to lo-fi garage rock than coffeeshop folk.

“I had just been shut in because of the pandemic,” said Vreeland. “My parents and I were building up a home studio because I had taught myself how to play guitar, bass, drums and everything. I’d been writing songs, and I watched ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ and I thought what if I make some joke songs to make that same kind of rock and roll they were playing. It’s not my typical style — it’s punkish, it’s alt.”

Vreeland’s youthful, irreverent approach to rock and roll turns out to be a good fit for him. The album features covers of many songs from the “Scott Pilgrim” soundtrack mixed with several original songs that are almost impossible to differentiate from the covers. Vreeland shows a real knack for scuzzy garage and barroom rock.

In fact, his cover of "Garbage Truck" turned up on a TikTok video that drew thousands of views. "All of the sudden 200,000 people hear my cover of a Beck song from a movie," recalled Vreeland. "It was surreal."

On a side note, Vreeland is also an animator. Several of his creations on his YouTube page, Jmainia Animation, have gone viral, with one clip reaching half a million views on multiple platforms. Vreeland's sense of humor is always on display in his animation, as well as his songwriting.

Up until recently, Vreeland performed regularly at Molly MacPherson’s Blues Night with the Hitman band. With that gig disappearing with Molly MacPherson’s closure, Vreeland is on the hunt for new venues to perform as a solo act.

This Friday, you can catch Vreeland at both the Sentient Bean and World of Beer in back to back gigs. While Vreeland’s recorded output is more classic rock and roll in the spirit of the Kinks, Sweet, and the Clash, for his folk sets he draws from artists like Otis Redding, Howling Wolf, Dylan, Neil Young, and probably his biggest influence, Steve Forbert, who had the hit “Romeo’s Tune” in 1979.

“I got to meet him,” said Vreeland. “He’s kind of a local guy back in New York. He was a Dylan-style folkie in the Village while meanwhile the Talking Heads and Blondie were coming out, so he was ten years too late. But the still found success.”

Like Forbert, Vreeland is doing his own unique thing and hopefully will find success, too.

IF YOU GO What: Justin Vreeland When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 30 Where: The Sentient Bean, 13 E. Park Ave. Cost: Free When: 8-11 p.m. Sept. 30 Where: World of Beer, 112 W. Broughton St. Info: instagram.com/damnyankeevreeland/

