Savannah's arts and culture scene is set to expand and evolve. We'll be here to document it.

A playground for creatives: The Collage is all community, accessibility and re-defining culture

Well over 100 days behind me, I feel like my mission for the section has become a bit more clear for readers through our reporting and columns: the Savannah Morning News' arts and culture team aims to engage cultural and entertainment issues and provide tools for the community through solutions-based reporting and conversation-starting opinion pieces.

We sit at the plateau of progress — bolstered by tourism demands and large companies such as Hyundai planting roots in the region. While there are a myriad of other factors associated with Savannah's rise in the national consciousness, it also presents us — the community — with choices on how we want to utilize these developments to make a better cultural scene around us.

So far, I believe this section is carrying to torch for these types of questions and answers in the city.

In arts, columnist Rob Hessler has engaged in a more solutions journalism approach to The Art Scene column, writing pieces such as his recent "Pedestrian fatalities continue to be a problem in Savannah. Could creative crosswalks help?" that strive to provoke public discourse not only through social media channels and in coffeehouses or bars, but also in front of city and county leaders to enact the proposals that he lays out.

We also continue to provide coverage of new and emerging, or local staple, artists are they craft new shows and experiences around town or in the region. Rob also wrote about three artists working in Savannah who could become household names very soon while Josephine Johnson profiled local and regional Black artists who participated in the recent Juneteenth exhibition at Sulfur Studios.

We've also ramped up our food and dining coverage with regular columns from Martina Yvette and N.W. Gabbey along with new monthly stories from Martha Giddens Nesbit and Steven Alford. Most recently, N.W. Gabbey profiled the new bakery at the Thompson Savannah while Martina Yvette took a peek into three recently-opened restaurants that locals should have on their radar.

We continue to feature local voices such as Polly Powers Stramm and Ben Goggins to hear what folks are doing to better their community, such as a piece on neighbors coming together to save a dog from Polly.

In music, we continue to have the most in-depth and locally focused coverage in town. Christopher Berinato pens nuanced interviews with bands both old and new to the area; if you haven't read them yet, earmark his chats with "The Ultimate Bar Bad" aka The Intercoastal Playboys along with his interview with a band not to miss, Pink Peugeot.

We've also provided coverage of the Savannah Music Festival, Undergo Fest, Savannah Stopover and will have a nice package to accompany the upcoming Savannah Jazz Festival.

There's also longtime columnist Bill Dawers continuing to create conversations around the entertainment scene such as his recent column on if Savannah has an entertainment district and if we need one.

All of this is to say we're setting a foundation for strong arts and culture coverage for Savannah and I hope that has been apparent each week since January.

As more and more people choose Savannah as the place to make their home, it offers an opportunity to find even more creative minds who will help to elevate an already robust culture scene in the city. Not only on the community level, but over the past few years, large arts organizations in town have also found figureheads with a community-minded approach and the appetite to use their platform to create accessible arts to the people of Savannah.

Not only that, more spaces such as the soon-to-come Savannah Repertory Theatre on Broughton Street along with other developing venues on the way show that Savannah could see a diversity to the scene that hasn't been here in ages.

As that happens, my goal as the editor of that section is to highlight that and lift up our locals as much as anyone else.

My door is always open so please contact me either at zdennis@savannahnow.com or 912-239-7706. Let me know what we're missing, what we can do better and what other ways we can continue to uplift Savannah's creatives.

We're just getting started.

Zach Dennis is the editor of the arts and culture section and weekly Do Savannah alt-weekly publication at the Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at zdennis@savannahnow.com or 912-239-7706.

