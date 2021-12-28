Savannah's art scene was strong in 2021. Here are five lessons and challenges for 2022.

There are a lot of artists in and around Savannah

Well, duh. But let me dive a little deeper, because I don’t think most folks truly grasp how many artists that we have in this city.

Earlier this year, I wrote a piece about the artists of Parkside, the neighborhood adjacent to Daffin Park, and one that I happen to call my home. I already knew several talented people in the area about whom I'd written or interviewed over the years, folks like painter and tattooist Jimmy Butcher, jewelry artist Liz Juneau, and multidisciplinary creative and Grand Bohemian Gallery Director Carmen Aguirre, but I was hoping to include some new blood in the column, so I posted on social media, asking for artists in Parkside to reach out if they were interested in being featured.

I was absolutely shocked at the response. The neighborhood is relatively small, encompassing just under 400 houses, and I’ve lived in my Parkside home for a little over a decade, but I got literally dozens of responses from people I didn’t even know were creators. And I’m not talking about Aunt Linda doing her decoupage on the weekends (not that there’s anything wrong with that – I support creativity in all its forms), I’m talking exceptionally talented, committed artists whose work wouldn’t look out of place in most of the galleries in Savannah.

A few months later, I did a similar call to artists throughout Savannah to include in a piece about buying local art for holiday gifts, and the response was even more varied, exposing me to at least 60 new artists who I'd never heard of before.

The point is, I consider myself well connected to the art scene. I’m actively looking for new artists all the time, have been hosting an art radio show for over four years, and routinely speak to gallery directors and museum curators. And yet, there are so many talented people in and around our city that had escaped my notice.

I have no concrete evidence to back this up, but I have to believe that Savannah must have one of the highest per capita artist populations anywhere.

Artists in Savannah support each other

Nobody self-promotes like Calvin Woodum.

Honestly, it can be a little much at times, with how much he puts himself out there via constant posts of his art on social media, his presence in cafes and galleries all over town, and the various art contests that he’s come up with through the years.

But here’s the thing: No one supports other artists like Calvin. For as much as he pushes his own work publicly, privately he’s constantly sending me new artists that he thinks I should check out.

And guess what? I do.

Every single person that Calvin sends my way, I seriously consider writing about and always follow them on social media. Earlier this year, he reminded me that I'd wanted to reach out to ceramicist Derek Larson, and within a few weeks, I had him on my radio show and wrote a piece about him, and recently he clued me into mixed media artist Sharonna Ray, about whom I'll be writing soon.

And he’s not the only one: City Market dream painter Brian MacGregor has sent several folks my way, and when I spoke to photographer Ahmad Jackson in 2020, half of our conversation was about how great he thinks fellow photographer James Graham is. And when I wrote that aforementioned piece about shopping local artists for the holidays, many Savannah creatives tagged other artists they thought should also be included.

Plus, if you go to any art show in town, you’re sure to run into countless other local artists – happily singing the praises of the person or people featured in the exhibition. Savannah artists have each others backs, show up for each other, and wish for them to succeed.

Savannah artists don’t push each other enough

“It’s comparable to a bad critique in high school, where no one wants to say anything bad,” painter Troy Wandzel said of the art scene earlier this year. “But, sadly enough, I feel we need to say some bad things. We need to challenge each other. And I want that with myself.”

When Wandzel said those words to me during my interview with him this past summer, it really stuck with me. I know that I'll likely catch some flack for this, but as much as Savannah creatives support each other, I feel as though it's an immature support. We act like we can do no wrong with our art, but let's be real: Not every show we go to is good. Sometimes, maybe that new show your buddy just opened is a pile of hot garbage. Or even worse, maybe your own show is the dumpster fire.

The thing is, it’s important for us, as artists, to take chances and to fail. It’s important for us to know where our weaknesses lie so that we can get better.

I liken it to when you get food stuck in your teeth. Who is a better friend: The one who lets you know that the broccoli from lunch has become a key element of your smile; or the person who carries on an hour long conversation with you without even mentioning the errant veggie, only allowing you to discover it hours later while brushing your teeth before bed?

It’s time for Savannah artists to start telling each other when there’s broccoli in our teeth, otherwise we’ll remain stagnant.

Fear still plays a part in our public art

Near the end of 2019, longtime local art advocate, former Savannah Morning News art columnist, and current Historic Site and Monument Commission chair Kristopher Monroe held a series of three panel discussions on public art.

During one of the panels, W Projects head Erin Wessling and public art legend Jerome Meadows each shared stories of presenting projects before various local boards, stories which were both hilarious and horrifying.

Wessling described attempting to get permission for artist Jamie Bourgeois to create her “Mossterpiece” project on the side of the Judge Realty building, an artwork literally created out of moss. During the hearing, one of the board members expressed concern over approving the variance because if there was a hurricane it might blow the piece off of the wall. As far fetched a notion as that might seem (and would not the preponderance of Spanish moss that literally hangs everywhere in the city be of much greater concern in the case of a hurricane?), it pales in comparison to Meadows recollection of worries expressed to him that an airplane might strike the top of his proposed creation, set to reach high into the sky at just over twenty feet tall.

Unfortunately, earlier this year the same kind of irrational fear reared its ugly head once more, this time in response to Clinton Edminster’s attempt create a set of “living” or “free” graffiti walls in the Starland District.

On the surface, the proposal seemed like a no-brainer: The idea was to allow local artists to create murals on fours walls off of the main drag of Bull Street, on what are essentially derelict buildings. They would be considered “living” because anyone could create a piece of artwork in the location, without permission, and over even existing pieces, meaning that it would change in perpetuity. The owners of the properties were on board, and Edminster has a reputation of as a successful public art organizer, having put together the widely lauded Starland Mural Project at the corner of Bull and 41st Streets.

During the Historic Site and Monument Commission hearing about the proposal, however, a hearing that lasted over an hour and a half, one commissioner likened the loosening of standards required for approval of the project to legalizing murder, while another commissioner lamented the possibility of someone kicking over a can of paint, that paint flowing to a drain in the center of the street, ultimately going to the ocean and killing wildlife.

In spite of Chairman Monroe’s attempts to sway his follow commissions to allow the innovative project, the proposal was denied, and the derelict building remains covered with rust and non-artistic tagging instead of experimental artwork done by up-and-coming muralists. And Edminster, who has long worked to bring more art to our city, has mostly disappeared from attempting to create public projects, focusing instead on the day-to-day operations of his successful business.

It would be a shame if fear at the approval level drove people like him away from attempting to bring ideas like the living walls to Savannah, because given how many artists we have here in town (see point number one), we need every opportunity we can get.

The building blocks laid in 2021 give 2022 the opportunity to be the best year ever

This year, both Rule of Three Gallery and Chapel Gallery, two exciting art spaces featuring cutting edge and challenging fine art, extended the range for galleries in Savannah; the former opening in a formerly rundown building at 915 Montgomery St., and the latter hidden away amongst residential homes at 2207 Harmon St..

Furthermore, the popular Roots Up Gallery found a new brick and mortar home within CorkHouse at 230 W Bay Street.

Art off the Air: Christine Sajecki, Michael Henderson will make you connect with their show at Roots Up Gallery

Just last month, four artist groups were chosen for the Water Works Walkway Mural project. Due to extend nearly 700 feet in total, once completed the 20 foot wide pedestrian path will be one of the largest murals in Georgia, and will act as a visual gateway to the new arena and its accompanying Canal District. Moreover, it’s by far the most expensive and large-scale art project to happen in Savannah in at least a decade, and it will be exclusively completed by Savannah-based artists.

And the Cultural Affairs Commission’s Public Art Subcommittee, of which I’m a part, is in the final stages of creating a potentially game-changing new funding mechanism for public art projects of all types, from outdoor music performances to street sculpture. It is my expectation and understanding that the initial proposal will be completed and submitted to City Council in the first quarter of 2022.

It all bodes well for the coming year. Challenges remain, and there are significant obstacles to overcome to truly push Savannah to become a city that outsiders see as an art city, but it’s certainly possible.

At least according to someone who, as P.T. Bridgeport would point out, doesn’t speak for the whole art community, but who maybe knows a thing or two.

