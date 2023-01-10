Savannah/Hilton Head adopts solution to boomerang lost items back to travelers faster

“Lost and found has been this decades-long problem for businesses that no one is really focused on helping them. Everyone knows that companies like airlines and airports … they all collect items,” said Logsdon, cofounder and CEO of Boomerang. “They just think it's something that we’ve got to do, and so they didn't know they needed a lost and found solution. They were just tagging inventory in old-school ways.”

The major U.S. airlines manage their lost and found claims process online where passengers provide their contact information, a detailed description of the item and whether they want the item prepared for shipment or pickup. However, the turnaround time can usually take days or weeks as the old-school ways Logsdon mentioned has airline personnel matching items with the naked eye.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) estimated that approximately 90,000 to 100,000 items are left behind at checkpoints each month. Lost and found items are held by TSA for a minimum of 30 days, and if the item is not claimed, its either destroyed, turned over to a state agency for surplus property, or sold by TSA as excess property.

With Boomerang, Logsdon said the process is streamlined. Every time an airline employee finds an item, they take a picture of the item with an Ipad, log in a description of the item and circumstances in which they found it, and the item is filed in the Boomerang portal. Travelers looking for an item will file a claim on the website and the portal will do all the work.

“All they’ve got to do is take a photo of the item. We do the matching, we collect the claims, and they don't need to email a customer ever again.

“They don't need to pick up the phone. Their call logs are being decreased, their emails are being decreased, Their match rates are faster and better than ever because Boomerang powers it at all with smart technology.”

For the three founders, the focus of Boomerang is bridging the gap between travelers, airports and businesses so that there’s one less anxiety-inducing or stressful situation to add to the rollercoaster of air travel.

“I just think lost and found as a black hole is over. There was a lack of transparency and I think those days are over and airports are excited to do their part.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah/Hilton Head adopts solution to boomerang lost items back to travelers faster