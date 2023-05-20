Savannah woman launches project to remind people that kindness is universal language

Explore Small acts of kindness matter too

“The students had the opportunity to earn a kindness badge by participating in Random Acts of Kindness Week in February,” she explained.

A banner idea

The idea of the kindness campaign began forming in Ergul’s mind while she and her husband were vacationing in Maine. They were strolling through a series of quaint towns when she noticed a trend.

“We were walking along cobblestone streets in these lovely seaside villages when I noticed that most every establishment had a flag out,” recalled Ergul, who spotted all kinds of flags – collegiate, smiley faces, Ukrainian and American flags, to list a few.

Some of the flags had no words but she knew exactly what they symbolized because of their prevalence in today’s world. “For example, two years ago no one recognized the Ukranian flag but now everybody knows that flying the blue and yellow banner means support of Ukraine,” she said.

Ergul kept thinking about the flags and thought how wonderful it would be if there were a symbol for kindness that wouldn’t be political or religious.

“(Such a symbol) would be a reminder to people just to be kind,” she explained. “I just couldn’t let (the thought) go.” She wondered what a kindness symbol would look like – what color it would be or what symbol it should be?

Although she has been a Savannah realtor for more than two decades, Ergul has a background in interior design and understands how different colors have various effects on people. Her mind kept circling back to blue – not Navy or royal blue but more of a sky blue.

“I call it Carolina blue, maybe because I’m originally from North Carolina,” she said. (The Erguls have lived in Savannah nearly 30 years.)

To her, the shape of a heart shape symbolizes human kindness and compassion, and the olive branch is the international symbol of kindness. She mentioned her various ideas to daughter Nevin Natale, who works in marketing and advertising in Atlanta, who in turn, told her mother about a graphic designer friend who might design a symbol that would incorporate the colors Ergul had in mind with the heart and olive branches.

Ergul met with her daughter and the designer and roughly sketched her idea on a napkin. The designer came up with a symbol and sent it to Kimberly, who was then faced with the idea of what to do with it.

Big vision

A longtime tireless volunteer, Ergul is accustomed to giving her all to a cause. She is an active member of Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church and several church committees, the Women’s Board of Bethesda and the Ardsley Park Garden Club and its annual Tour of Homes, among other endeavors.

But she admits, she was in for an education when she began tackling the kindness project.

“What a process,” Ergul said. While researching what was involved, she found out she needed a trademark attorney, who pointed out that a slogan should accompany the symbol. Thus, “Be Mindful To Be Kindful” was born.

Ergul is hoping to make the kindness symbol and slogan easily recognizable by World Kindness Day in November.

“My hope and objective for this endeavor is that a glimpse of the kindness symbol will trigger a thought or a reminder, such as have I done something kind for someone today or said a kind word to a stranger or extended a smile to those I have seen today?”

Like Mark Twain said: “Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.”

For more information, contact Ergul at MindHeartedWorld.com.

