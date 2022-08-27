Savannah to appeal Effingham County rezoning that threatens drinking water supply

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The property in question is a 130-acre parcel off Old Augusta Road near the Chatham-Effingham county line that was rezoned from agriculture to industrial to make way for an industrial park. Variances to reduce the buffers between surrounding properties were also approved. The applicant, Jacksonville-based Chesterfield LLC, plans to build four warehouses totaling 1.1 million square feet.

The property abuts one owned by the City of Savannah, which is used to house its drinking water intake plant on Abercorn Creek. The water pulled from the site is processed in Chatham County, before going to homes in Chatham, Effingham and Bryan counties.

Effingham Commissioners unanimously approved a plan for the developer to build a 25-foot buffer between one warehouse and the city's Abercorn Creek property, which prompted opposition from several environmental activists and city officials, who said the proximity of the industrial site to Abercorn Creek means the region's main drinking water source could be contaminated by run-off if flooding events or major storms impact the properties.

"This, to me, represents a clear and present danger — not just to all of the residents of Savannah — but the 400,000 people in our area that depend on this service," Palumbo said during Thursday's council meeting.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said the "time-sensitive nature" of the development process — the project received its final approval earlier this month — was the reason for the rapid response from city council.

The city will file an appeal to the Board of Commissioners, which will result in a hearing and vote from the Board of Zoning Appeals. Johnson said the city hopes this move brings both parties to the table to find a resolution.

"If there are opportunities to discuss mediation, we are certainly open to it," Johnson directed Savannah City Attorney Bates Lovett.

Jen Hilburn, the north coast advocated for the nonprofit One Hundred Miles, said the appeal authorization is a step in the right direction in protecting Abercorn Creek and the surrounding properties, which pose danger to the area's drinking water should they become polluted.

"The City of Savannah’s decision allows an opportunity for Effingham County, City of Savannah, neighboring municipalities and community representatives to come to the table to discuss the ultimate goal of preserving the property in perpetuity while creating recreational outdoor opportunities for everyone," Hilburn told the Savannah Morning News.

