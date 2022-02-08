Savannah State's Collective Face Theatre Ensemble explores the life of Ida B. Wells in new play

The production tells the origin story of teacher, journalist, and activist Ida B. Wells, who not only rose to prominence in the 19th century as an outspoken opponent of lynching, but who went on to become a founding member of the NAACP as well as tireless advocate for women’s voting rights.

The play specifically focuses on Wells’ life from her enslaved birth in Mississippi up through a pivotal 1892 lynching in Memphis, Tenn. The production moves in four theatrical segments with a total of 30 cast members.

“Ida B. Wells was on a crusade for justice due to the fact one of her friends, and part owner of a Black-owned grocery, was brutally murdered,” emphasized David Poole, creative director of the play. “The Black-owned store, called People’s Market, was out-competing the local White-owned business. This angered the owner, who deputized himself and falsely arrested the three owners of People’s Market.”

After the murder of the men, Wells turned to investigative journalism to expose the ongoing atrocities of lynching in the South. She published articles in newspapers across the country, including her own pamphlets, and traveled the U.S. and Europe speaking against racial violence and advocating for social justice.

Tiffany Wright plays elderly Ida B. Wells and considers Wells’ choice of stepping out of education important beyond just the play — her decision continues into the present as example of empowerment that shows the importance of consistently telling the truth no matter how ugly.

“When Ida accepted the invitation to write for the newspaper, it stands out because it is the moment where she was ready to use her voice and her pen, not just for herself, but be a voice for others and show the world the wrong doings in the South,” said Wright.

“I believe that the modernization of her story through this production with elements like hip-hop, is a way to reach younger generations. I think her story could get to even more people if a movie or TV series were made about her life.”

Each evening’s performance hosts a modern-style People’s Market with products from local and regional Black-owned businesses. Gloris Country Canning, Donna’s Delicious Delites, Dope Coffee, and Ashford Tea Company are a few on the roster. Wayne Ashford of Ashford Tea Company is especially looking forward to being part of the market.

“This unique experience covers a lot of territory in regards to merging culture, art, and entrepreneurship. These genres and sectors are important drivers to our economy and communities across the country. Supporting Black business assists in growth in our community and is one of the keys to closing the wealth gap.”

Opening night also features a fundraiser raffle in support of Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, a coalition of Black business leaders and clergy dedicated to social and economic justice. One special item in the raffle is a 2022 Ida B. Wells commemorative Barbie doll.

“One of the most impactful messages of this play is celebration of Ida B. Wells as cultural icon coming into focus, so more people know her achievements in social justice,” said Poole.

“She was the first feminist, pioneer against lynching — without her we would not know the full atrocity — and if we don’t know the history, we are bound to repeat it. It is also important for us to see ourselves onstage and see people we can relate to. I just image a young person seeing these brilliant actors and being influenced like, wow, I can do that, too.”

IF YOU GO What: Ida B. and the Lynching Tree When: Feb. 16 through 20 Where: Kennedy Outdoor Amphitheatre, Savannah State University For tickets and opening night free performance reservations: www.collectiveface.ludus.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah State's Collective Face Theatre Ensemble explores the life of Ida B. Wells in new play