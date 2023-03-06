Savannah St. Patrick’s Day: When and where are the celebration’s key events?

* Ceremony to celebrate the greening of the water in the city's fountains

March 11: Tybee Irish Heritage Parade, 3 p.m. along Butler Avenue

March 12: Celtic Cross Mass; 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist

* Mass honoring the Irish immigrants that settled in the U.S. and specifically Savannah

March 12: Celtic Cross procession: 12:45 p.m. along the parade route through the Old Fort area to Emmet Park

* Parade of Irish families and organizations to the Celtic Cross Monument in Emmet Park on Bay Street

March 12: Celtic Cross ceremony; 1:30 p.m. in Emmet Park

* Formal ceremony honoring the Irish in Savannah from the past, present and future.

March 12: Celtic Cross reception; 2:30 p.m. at the Charles Morris Center

* Ticketed reception in celebration of the Celtic Cross.

March 16: Sgt. William Jasper Green parade and ceremony; 4 p.m., starting in Johnson Square and finishing in Madison Square

* Ceremony honoring Sgt. William Jasper Green and all military.

March 17: Feast Day Mass of St. Patrick; 8 a.m. at Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist

* Daily mass celebrating the feast day of St. Patrick

March 17: St. Patrick Day parade; 10:15 a.m. in Savannah Historic District

* The parade starts at the intersection of Abercorn and Gwinnett streets and ends at the reviewing stand at Bull and Liberty streets.

