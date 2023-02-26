Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee elects George Schwarz as grand marshal

X
By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
Lifelong Savannahian George Schwarz was chosen by his peers on Sunday to lead the 199th Savannah's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The doors of Benedictine Military School's gymnasium swung open to reveal that Schwarz was chosen as the public face of the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee for the 2023 season, carrying on the tradition, now in its second year back from COVID-19 cancellations.

The members of the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee took about an hour to deliberate and elect Schwarz. The new grand marshal joined the parade committee in 1987, and has worn the white jacket of adjutant staff since 2010. The adjutants are the group responsible for coordinating Savannah's biggest celebration.

But this year, Schwarz, a graduate of the Jenkins High School class of 1980, will be wearing a green jacket and serving as the public face of the parade committee, an honor that left him misty eyed in disbelief as he was celebrated by the parade committee Sunday.

“It doesn’t even seem real yet. It really doesn’t,” Schwarz said. “I’m just so happy. I’ve been doing this parade for almost 40 years, and it just doesn’t seem real to me.”

Schwarz is the first member of his family to hold the honor of grand marshal. He was flanked by his son, George “Rick” Schwarz IV on Sunday morning.

