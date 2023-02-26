Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee elects George Schwarz as grand marshal

But this year, Schwarz, a graduate of the Jenkins High School class of 1980, will be wearing a green jacket and serving as the public face of the parade committee, an honor that left him misty eyed in disbelief as he was celebrated by the parade committee Sunday.

“It doesn’t even seem real yet. It really doesn’t,” Schwarz said. “I’m just so happy. I’ve been doing this parade for almost 40 years, and it just doesn’t seem real to me.”

Schwarz is the first member of his family to hold the honor of grand marshal. He was flanked by his son, George “Rick” Schwarz IV on Sunday morning.

