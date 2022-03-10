Savannah St. Patrick's Day is back, and Grand Marshal Danny Powers is ready

This year, it’s “St. Patrick’s Day is back.”

While the gauntlet of public appearances has come to be an expectation for the parade committee’s grand marshals, Powers is in a relatively unique position.

He's the first grand marshal to wear the sash since COVID-19 halted many of the traditions surrounding Savannah’s biggest event of the year in 2020 and 2021.

Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade chair: Event is meaningful to Irish community, beyond

In 2020, there was a grand marshal — Mike Roush — but the parade was canceled the week before the holiday. Last year, the parade committee didn’t name a grand marshal, the first such gap since World War II.

And now, Powers is the face of a fired-up parade committee, ready to bring the Irish community’s festival back to the public.

“The Sunday that I was elected, I could feel the energy in that room with those gentlemen there. And I think if I walked up and said, ‘We're going to walk downtown,’ they would have probably followed me,” Powers said. “That's how energized things are, and I can see it everywhere we go.”

Family ties

As with most of Savannah’s Irish-Catholic families, St. Patrick’s Day is a central tradition for Powers’ family. But his lineage has a unique and longstanding contribution to the festival: a song penned by his grandfather Aloysius J. Handiboe.

Handiboe’s life included time as both a minor league baseball player and choir director at The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, back before it was a Cathedral-Basilica.

Born in Washington D.C., baseball led Hanidboe to Savannah. After around 10 years of ball — mostly in the minor league, but with a brief stint as an outfielder for New York Highlanders, now the Yankees — he found his way to Savannah, where he supported his growing family by working on the railroad, as many members of his family went on to do.

He was also a musician. The exact year Handiboe joined the Cathedral's choir is hazy, though a 1915 edition of "The Catholic Choirmaster" has his name on the list as a member of the male chorus for Christmas services. He would serve as chairman of the Cathedral choir until his death.

‘It’s St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah’

At some point during his time in Savannah, though the exact year is unknown, Handiboe put pen to manuscript paper and wrote "It's St. Patrick's Day in Savannah," a song celebrating the city's biggest celebration.

The song was officially published in 1952 and performed for the grand marshal that year.

It would serve as Handiboe’s parting gift to the city and its St. Patrick’s Day parade. He died in January of 1953.

But while Handiboe is gone, the song has stood the test of time.

On Sunday, March 6, 70 years after his grandfather’s death, the same tune that once served as Powers’ childhood lullaby became his overture. As the St. Vincent’s choir sang his grandfather's words at his public investiture ceremony, Powers said his mind was flooded with memories of his family, which in turn flooded his eyes with tears.

“It has a profound impact on me and my family. You know, I do get a little watery-eyed, I'm not gonna fib about that. It's really, really special,” Powers said.

'Unity'

Now, with the big day just a week away, Powers and the rest of the parade committee will be busy with a string of events leading up to the parade. They've got the Tybee Irish Heritage Parade, the Greening of the Fountain, the Celtic Cross Mass, ceremony and reception, the Jasper Green parade and ceremony, and countless other Irish society events. All will feature Powers' prominently.

He says he’s having the time of his life.

And on March 17, he’ll be at the front of the parade, ready to welcome any and all in attendance to the biggest celebration of the year for the Savannah Irish-Catholic community.

St. Patrick’s Day is back.

“When we have Irish-Catholics, those of the Jewish faith, those of the Baptist faith, those of any ethnicity, when we get back on the streets, that's just going to be a profound statement of unity — of how this city is. We can get differences set aside, and hopefully build upon that into the future.”

