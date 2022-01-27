Savannah St. Patrick's Day 2022: No on-street alcohol and food vendors in festival zone

The Savannah St. Patrick's Day festival is a street party, from the morning parade to the late night revelry.
This year, the City of Savannah is proposing to "reel in" the post-parade festivities by prohibiting on-street alcohol and food sales and banning out-of-town motorcoaches from entering and parking within the festival zone.
Those recommendations will be presented to Savannah City Council for a vote at the Feb. 10 meeting.
Calling the proposal a "Savannah first" initiative, Mayor Van Johnson said the changes would remove beer wagons and food vendors from River Street and other parts of the designated festival zone, which this year will extend south to Victory Drive. Alcoholic beverages will be sold only in restaurants and bars, and those businesses will be permitted to sell to customers queued up outside their doors.
Credit: Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
Credit: Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
The move is several years in the making with the recommendations coming from a commission of public and private sector stakeholders.
If approved, the changes would be the latest evolution of the post-parade activities. Savannah first established a "festival zone" in 1999, with the city issuing permits to on-street vendors and setting up stages for live bands in public greenspaces, such as Morrell Park and Rousakis Plaza.
Some years, the city experimented with gating off parts of the festival zone, such as River Street, and charging for wristbands that allow wearers to drink alcohol on the street. The government used those funds to offset the sanitation costs associated with cleaning up from the party and for overtime pay for public safety officers working the event.
The 2022 festival will be the first in three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: Kyunnie Shuman
Credit: Kyunnie Shuman
As for the parade, the plan is to "move forward," Johnson said. A final decision on the parade will be made on or before Feb. 21.
The parade will be shorter than normal, said John Fogarty, general chairman of the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee. The parade organizers are capping entries with a goal of having 25% fewer participants.
Katie Nussbaum is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at knussbaum@savannahnow.com. Twitter: KnussSMN
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah St. Patrick's Day 2022: No on-street alcohol and food vendors in festival zone