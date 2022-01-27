Savannah St. Patrick's Day 2022: No on-street alcohol and food vendors in festival zone

The move is several years in the making with the recommendations coming from a commission of public and private sector stakeholders.

If approved, the changes would be the latest evolution of the post-parade activities. Savannah first established a "festival zone" in 1999, with the city issuing permits to on-street vendors and setting up stages for live bands in public greenspaces, such as Morrell Park and Rousakis Plaza.

Some years, the city experimented with gating off parts of the festival zone, such as River Street, and charging for wristbands that allow wearers to drink alcohol on the street. The government used those funds to offset the sanitation costs associated with cleaning up from the party and for overtime pay for public safety officers working the event.

The 2022 festival will be the first in three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the parade, the plan is to "move forward," Johnson said. A final decision on the parade will be made on or before Feb. 21.

The parade will be shorter than normal, said John Fogarty, general chairman of the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee. The parade organizers are capping entries with a goal of having 25% fewer participants.

