Savannah restaurant news: Owners of Joe's at the Jepson say hello to new beginnings

Recently opened restaurant

Noble Roots

100 Blue Moon Xing Suite 101, Pooler; www.nobleroots.net

The Savannah Quarters area of Pooler is rapidly growing, and Noble Roots is the latest addition to the area.

Credit: Alexander Mack Credit: Alexander Mack

The restaurant and wine bar opened in September, with a focus on market-fresh ingredients. The new dining experience encourages people to "come as you are and never forget your roots" as they try out dishes such as its she-crab soup, chicken parm and seared beef filet, prepared in-house by chefs Alexander Mack and Brandon A.D.

Hours: Tuesday - Wednesday: 4-9p.m., Thursday- Sunday: 11a.m. - 9 p.m.

Past Dining Update: Hawaiian barbecue chain is bringing us a taste of the islands

Local Updates

Joe's at the Jepson

207 W. York St.; joesatthejepson.com

For many, Joe's at the Jepson is the first thing that draws their eye when they walk into the Telfair Museums' Jepson Center. With soaring ceilings and light flooding in from the towering windows, the cafe is an art centerpiece of its own.

After almost three years of serving up a fusion of relaxed dining and casual gourmet cuisine, culinary ambassador Donald Holland and chef Theodore Paskevich announced that the award-winning five-star cafe would be closing its doors on Oct. 16.

"It has been the most singular honor of our lives. To be invited into such a magnificent space and institution is enough to make one humble," Holland said.

Credit: Joe's at the Jepson Credit: Joe's at the Jepson

Holland and Paskevich, previous owners of Joe's Homemade Cafe, opened Joe's at the Jepson in early 2020, just three months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. Since opening, the cafe has been compared to dining services in the Museum of Modern Art and the Smithsonian and has won numerous awards.

In a Facebook announcement, Holland and Paskevich cited the changing tourism industry and the pandemic as a few of the reasons why they'd decided to shut down. Holland also shared that Telfair Museums' had a larger-scale vision for food services, opening the door for Holland, Paskevich and the museum to explore new, exciting paths.

"We have a full provision line called the Southern Conserve, and we had actually started to bring that out in full force three years ago when the museum invited us here at the cafe," Holland said.

"We've had it on the back burner for quite a while, but now that we have more time to devote to it is going to be our full attention. It's a line of food provisions as well as some items used for entertaining at home."

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at LNwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah restaurant news: Owners of Joe's at the Jepson say hello to new beginnings