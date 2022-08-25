ajc logo
Savannah rent prices are sky high. In visit to Garden City, Warnock champions Senate bill

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Nancy Guan, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Sen. Raphael Warnock visited Garden City on a humid Wednesday morning to unveil new housing legislation he plans to introduce to the U.S. Senate.

Speaking at the site of a newly dedicated Habitat for Humanity home in the historical Rossignol Hill neighborhood, the senator explained the bill's three-pronged approach to alleviating housing insecurity across the U.S. in the midst of rising rents and a worsening housing crunch.

Warnock's housing legislation package pushes for rent relief and aid for potential homebuyers, as well as better data collection within the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Dubbed the Rent Relief Act of 2022, the first part of the bill will provide a tax cut to rent-burdened individuals (rent exceeds 30% of their income). Tax credits will be based on specific income thresholds and will also increase for renters who live in Difficult Development Areas (DDAs), where development costs are high relative to incomes. The bill also permits eligible taxpayers to elect to receive any tax credits as a monthly advance and has a sunset provision to end in 2024.

Rent prices rocketing across the state

Across Georgia, renters faced a 14% increase in rent, the 12th highest rate in the country, pointed out the senator's office. Savannah's average rent has risen steadily and now sits at around $1,585 according to statistics from RentCafe. Meanwhile, wages have largely remained stagnant as the overall cost of living rises with inflation.

“I think we’ll have an important impact on folks who are struggling,” said Warnock, “In fact, we’ve got far too many Georgian families who are paying half of their income on rent.”

NLIHC Georgia Stats by savannahnow.com on Scribd

About 73% of extremely low-income Georgians are "extremely cost burdened" meaning they spend more than half their income on housing. About a third of very low-income Georgians fall into that category as well, according to data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).

“Severely cost-burdened poor households are more likely than other renters to sacrifice other necessities like healthy food and healthcare to pay the rent, and to experience unstable housing situations like evictions,” writes the NLIHC.

Average home costs have also risen exponentially in the past year. In May, data showed the median home price in the Chatham, Effingham and Bryan County region had increased by 36% from the previous May to $280,000. July data shows that Chatham County's median home price sits at around $317,950 about a 17% year-over-year increase, according to Redfin.

What else is in the bill?

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The second piece of Warnock’s legislation, the American Dream Down Payment Act of 2022, seeks to alleviate the heightened burden for hopeful homeowners by allowing individuals to grow savings in a tax-free account. The account will allow family and friends to contribute to their savings and the maximum amount for which the tax benefits apply is $129,440.

“I’ve seen first-hand how difficult it is for hardworking people to afford a home,” said Warnock, who grew up in a West Savannah federal public housing complex known as Kayton Homes. “I’ve seen it as a pastor. I’ve lived it. I remember, even as a child, hearing my parents think through how they might be able to afford a home … so that’s the lens through which I do this work.”

The last piece of the legislation called the Housing Market Transparency Act seeks to address issues with data collection and transparency within the affordable housing market, specifically within the LIHTC program, which has financed over 3.6 million affordable rental units. However, the public-private nature of the program has created a lack of transparency surrounding property-specific data, sometimes leading to tenants being unaware of changes in their building’s ownership or prices.

“The accessibility of property data has been the subject of multiple studies from the Government Accountability Office (GAO), which suggested that ‘Congress should consider designating an agency to regularly collect and maintain specified cost-related data from credit allocating agencies,’” Warnock’s press team writes.

The bill designates that the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) should collect annual LIHTC property data from housing finance agencies so that tenants can avoid bad actors in the marketplace and provide federal authorities with the data they need to conduct oversight.

“Under my bill, HUD would have to publish the information they collect on these properties like property ownership, whether the owner is acting as a pass-through entity for development that’s receiving the federal tax credit, habitability standards and more,” said Warnock.

The senator, who is a member of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, said he plans to work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to build support for this legislation.

Warnock acknowledged that there are larger, structural issues within the housing system that need to be addressed but “people need relief right now.”

Earlier this month, Warnock introduced legislation that tackles housing challenges specifically for American troops through the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). In May, Warnock along with Sen. Jon Ossoff secured $170 million in federal housing investments for the state of Georgia. About $3.3 million of those funds have been allocated to Savannah.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah rent prices are sky high. In visit to Garden City, Warnock champions Senate bill

