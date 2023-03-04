BreakingNews
Second sports betting bill fails in Georgia Senate
Savannah's recyclable to-go cups get a new look for St. Patrick's Day

Savannah Morning News
By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
March 4, 2023

Sneaking a peek at the contents of someone’s to-go cup is a Savannah St. Patrick’s Day tradition.

Are they drinking beer? If so, is it green? If the beverage is not beer, is it a Bloody Mary? Irish whiskey? Margarita?

For St. Patrick’s Day 2023, expect Savannahians to take a hard look at the outside of the cup as well.

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer/Savannah Morning News

The Savannah Downtown Business Association unveiled the latest Savannah-themed aluminum go cup design Friday at the B&D Burgers' location on Congress Street. The newest version highlights the Savannah St. Patrick's Day celebration and was designed by Brittany Curry, a graphic artist known around town as "Inky Brittany."

The cup features a kelly green band marked by six shamrocks, each acting as a frame for sketches of an iconic Savannah landmark, such as the Forsyth Park fountain and The Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist.

Curry’s design was one of 20 ideas submitted for consideration by local artists.

“It’s an honor for me, especially as someone who didn’t start out in the art and design space,” Curry said. “This was a fun project.”

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Aldermen Nick Palumbo and Detric Leggett attended the unveiling. Leggett represents District 2, home to the 30-plus downtown businesses that participate in the to-go cup program.

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer/Savannah Morning News

Palumbo is the public official who first championed recyclable go cups as part of his sustainability initiative. The city tested the idea with a pilot in 2021 and businesses and customers embraced the cups, leading the Savannah Downtown Business Association to establish the Savannah To-Go! program last year.

“The restaurant and hospitality leaders of this community took the idea of recyclable cups and ran with it,” Palumbo said. “The dream was that they would adopt aluminum as a sustainable alternative to plastic, and it’s being realized.”

The St. Patrick's Day cups are the second Savannah-themed design. The first was a cityscape-at-sunset design by Dana Richardson.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah recyclable to-go cups get a new look. Here’s a hint at the theme: Erin go braugh!

