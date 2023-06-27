Savannah rapper Quando Rondo released on $100K bail

During a bond hearing held June 23, Chatham County Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes found that Tyquian Bowman, a Savannah resident and rapper also known by the name Quando Rondo, met the requirements for $100,000 bail.

Three days later on June 26, Bowman was released on bail, according to Parla Parker, Chatham County Detention Center Public Information Officer. In a phone call, a Brighter Day Bail representative declined to say who provided the funds for Bowman’s bail.

According to the court filing, Bowman met the requirement for bail due to various reasons, including;

He has “significant ties to the community” and has “grown up in Savannah and has two homes here.” He has “many family members and friends in the community, a number of which attended the hearing.”

He also “has the support of his employer, Atlantic Records.”

“The court finds it significant that Defendant surrendered himself for arrest the day after he learned of the warrant for his arrest.”

“While the defendant has one prior felony conviction, it was a non-violent offense from 2017.”

In November 2019, Bowman was convicted of two crimes stemming from an August 2016 involving theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a pistol by a minor.

Stokes also found that Bowman posed no risk of fleeing from the jurisdiction, posed no significant risk to any person, community and property, posed no risk to commit a felony pending trial and posed no risk of intimidating witnesses or otherwise obstructing the administration of justice.

“While the evidence showed Defendant travels due to his career in the music industry, no significant evidence was presented indicating his travel would prevent him from failing to appear in court when required to do so.”

There are no upcoming hearings scheduled in the case.

