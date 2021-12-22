However, when Savannah officers pulled the car over, Martin was not inside the vehicle. As reported by the GBI, the officer was told by the driver, who has not been named, that Martin was at the driver's mother's home. The relationship between the driver and Martin has not verified.

Police search

Savannah police went to the home and, with permission from the homeowner, searched for Martin.

During the search, an officer opened a closet door and Martin came out swinging a knife. Officers told Martin to drop the knife, but when he did not comply, two officers fired their weapons hitting Martin. The GBI has not released the number of officers inside the home when the shooting occurred.

In the release, Miles said, "Officers administered first aid and Martin was taken to a local hospital in Savannah where he was pronounced dead."

No officers were injured in the shooting, and a knife was recovered from the scene.

Once the GBI finishes its investigation, the case will be given to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review. Martin's is the 97th officer-involved shooting in the state that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.

Raisa is a Watchdog and Investigative Reporter for The Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah police shoot, kill man wielding a knife; GBI investigates