Savannah police, safety office detail plans to engage youth, build community engagement

This summer the office is partnering with several organizations to connect with youth ages six to 21 through the following programs and training:

Verbal and Visual Intervention Program: The program targets 10 systems impacted, court-referred Savannah males ages 12-21 in four weeks of verbalization, visualization, mediation and reconciliation. The program addresses guns and gang violence and the impact on youth lives and futures.

Saturday Morning Academy: The academy is a 16-week program engaging 100 Savannah children ages 6-12 in education and skill-building, mentor matchups and age-appropriate youth violence prevention activities.

Youth Conflict Mediation Training: ONSE is partnering with the Mediation Center to offer youth training in decision-making and conflict management skills beginning June 2022.

Youth Advocate Program Violence Intervention Contract: this program utilizes a hybrid approach of violence reduction strategies including the Cure Violence model, with an anticipated start in August.

Resiliency Summer Camp: This five-day camp will engage 30 to 120 Savannah youth ages 12-18 with practical, repeatable wellness skills proven to support an individual's ability to better navigate stress, conflict and adversity.

50-week Mentorship Program: This year-long program will engage 25 youth ages 11-18 in weekly sessions to build self-confidence, critical thinking, decision-making and youth empowerment.

The ONSE office will also host a week-long out-of-town retreat for 30 high-risk male youth, ages 12-17, focused on self-reflection, group discussion, resolution and growth activities.

Grant programs

Savannah neighborhoods and non-profits can also take part in ONSE initiatives through grants.

Registered neighborhood associations are eligible for grants worth up to $15,000. Those funds are to be used to hire Neighborhood Improvement Teams comprised of youth ages 15 to 19 to work in their neighborhoods this summer.

The participants will earn $10 per hour for assisting with litter collection, minor painting, outdoor chores for elderly and persons living with disabilities, and other neighborhood improvement projects. Wages also include weekly youth violence reduction training.

The ONSE office will be accepting proposals from area nonprofits from June 20 to Aug. 5 to implement credible violence reduction activities among youth and young adults. Priority will be given to services targeting youth ages 12 to 24, identified as being involved or at high-risk of involvement in gun violence. Training will be provided.

Contact the ONSE office at 912-651-2443 for more information.

Savannah police initiatives

The Savannah Police Department is also continuing to step up youth and community engagement through the Savannah Initiative to Reduce Violence (SIRV). The program focuses on violence prevention, violence intervention, family and community support and police force readiness.

On the prevention front, SPD is working to increase officer visibility and increase lighting and cameras in areas heavily impacted by crime. The department is also focusing on strengthening relations with the community through meetings and programs throughout the year.

The department is also taking a proactive approach through its Behavioral Health Unit, clergy response team and by keeping track of repeat offenders through the Savannah Impact Program.

Roll call in the streets is also making a comeback after being on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of being deployed from their precincts, officers will go into different communities for roll call and then start their shift in the neighborhood.

Issues at SPD: Stolen guns, officer recruitment and retention

One of the biggest issues the department is dealing with is stolen guns, according to SPD Police Chief Roy Minter. Since Jan. 1, a total of 103 guns have been stolen from vehicles - 96 of those from unlocked cars.

"That's over 100 guns that are out in our community somewhere. And I'm sure some of them are showing up at some of our crime scenes around the city," he said, adding that the department continues to put out reminders to keep your vehicles locked.

Recruitment and retention also continues to plague the department, which is currently down by about 100 officers. Minter said it's a trend that is happening across the country.

Minter said the department is looking at a number of initiatives beyond compensation to keep officers on the force. Some ideas include wellness programs, stress management classes, lateral entry, fitness incentive program and relaxation rooms for officers.

Katie Nussbaum is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News.

