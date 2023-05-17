“We can only guess why the names of Officer McNichols and Officer Foley were left out,” said Gunther. “Regardless of how and why it occurred, these men served and died while conducting their duties and they deserve to be remembered.”

On Tuesday, both officers were honored along with the 57 other law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty in Chatham County.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Police officers honored at ceremony 156 years after being shot by fellow officer

