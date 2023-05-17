The sun streamed through the oaks as birds fluttered around the trees. Law enforcement officers, representing agencies throughout Chatham County, gathered on Oglethorpe Avenue near Savannah Police Department headquarters to honor the fallen. Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther stepped to the podium and relayed a story from April 1866 that easily could have been ripped from today’s headlines.
Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News
Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News
A Savannah Police Officer named Georgie Grady went out drinking with two off-duty officers instead of man his post and had a bit too much. After being kicked out of the bar following an altercation, Grady brandished his service weapon and threatened to kill those around him. Police offers began to arrive and attempted to talk Grady down. Eventually there was a struggle for the gun and Grady shot and killed fellow officer Edward McNichols. He continued firing his gun, also killing officer James Foley, and wounding another officer before being taken into custody.
The Police Memorial statue was erected in 1864 and the first names to be added to the memorial were officers Robert F. Read and Samuel Bryson, who were killed in 1868, two years after McNichols and Foley.
Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News
Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News
“We can only guess why the names of Officer McNichols and Officer Foley were left out,” said Gunther. “Regardless of how and why it occurred, these men served and died while conducting their duties and they deserve to be remembered.”
On Tuesday, both officers were honored along with the 57 other law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty in Chatham County.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Police officers honored at ceremony 156 years after being shot by fellow officer
MEET OUR PARTNER
Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.
If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News