ajc logo
X

Savannah Police looking for suspect in aggravated assault

Credit: Courtesy of Savannah Police Department

Credit: Courtesy of Savannah Police Department

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Amy Paige Condon, Savannah Morning News
32 minutes ago

Savannah Police detectives need help to locate Michael Damar Williams, 31, of Garden City. Williams is the suspect in the Dec. 11 aggravated assault and battery of a woman during a domestic altercation.

SPD officers were dispatched at 9:20 a.m. on Sunday to the 1000 block of Shawnee Street. There, a 28-year-old woman was suffering from severe injuries, first thought to be gunshot wounds but later determined to result from blunt force. She was transported to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Credit: Courtesy of Savannah Police Department

Credit: Courtesy of Savannah Police Department

Before officers arrived, Williams fled the scene and may be traveling in a blue 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 truck.

Family Fundraiser

The woman's family is leading an ongoing Krispy Kreme doughnut fundraising initiative to help with her medical expenses and for her children’s needs. Those interested can buy a Krispy Kreme certificate for $12 using the cash app: $wefightautism. Purchases can be picked up at the Krispy Kreme franchise at 8400 Abercorn St. or the family will deliver to those who purchase three or more dozen doughnuts.

Tips and leads

Anyone with information on Williams or his location should contact detectives at the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Police looking for suspect in aggravated assault

Editors' Picks

Credit: Coffee County

Feds asked to investigate multi-state ‘plot’ to copy election software2h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Department of Corrections

Coworkers stunned after Gwinnett correctional officer gunned down in parking lot
18m ago

Grandmother of Quinton Simon arrested, on hold for juvenile court
3h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘If she wasn’t safe, no one is.’ Family of Buckhead stabbing victim grateful for arrest
8h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘If she wasn’t safe, no one is.’ Family of Buckhead stabbing victim grateful for arrest
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech reels in Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane from transfer portal
6h ago
The Latest

Grandmother of Quinton Simon arrested, on hold for juvenile court
3h ago
Savannah African Art Museum to host Kwanzaa marketplace with William Kwamena-Poh
7h ago
America’s Second Harvest breaks ground on new campus, same fight to end hunger
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
9h ago
Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
5m ago
Braves Report podcast: Breaking down the Sean Murphy-William Contreras trade
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top