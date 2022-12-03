ajc logo
Savannah police investigating fatal West 38th Street shooting

Savannah Morning News
By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
44 minutes ago

Savannah police are investigating a shooting that killed a 34-year-old man on West 38th Street Friday night.

Around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 800 block of W. 38th Street and discovered the victim, Christopher Alexander Johnson, inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a Savannah police press release.

Johnson later died as a result of his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, the release read.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the CrimeStoppers online tip portal. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

A tweet from Savannah police regarding the shooting in the 800 block of West 38th street was posted to SPD's Twitter page at 8:15 p.m. Friday.

No other information has been made available. Check back to savannahnow.com for updates

Will Peebles is the City Council and County Commission reporter for Savannah Morning News, covering local Savannah and Chatham County decisions. He can be reached at wpeebles@savannahnow.com or on Twitter @willpeeblesSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah police investigating fatal West 38th Street shooting

