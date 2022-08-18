The investigation is active and ongoing. No further details are available at this time.

Tips and Leads

Anyone with information on this incident or any other violent crime should contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Police investigate shooting death on West 38th Street, the 23rd homicide of 2022