Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
35 minutes ago

One man is dead and another injured, according to Savannah Police detectives who are investigating a double shooting that occurred earlier Tuesday on East 54th Street.

Around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to East 54th and Live Oak streets to find Shawn Passmore, 49, and Cannon Phillips, 25, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Memorial University Medical Center, where Passmore died as a result of his injuries. Phillips remains under treatment.

The initial investigation points to a dispute between known parties, according to Savannah Police spokesperson Bianca Johnson, but detectives continue investigating.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Police investigate double shooting that leaves one man dead early Monday morning

