Savannah Police investigate double shooting that leaves one man dead early Monday morning

Around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to East 54th and Live Oak streets to find Shawn Passmore, 49, and Cannon Phillips, 25, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Memorial University Medical Center, where Passmore died as a result of his injuries. Phillips remains under treatment.

The initial investigation points to a dispute between known parties, according to Savannah Police spokesperson Bianca Johnson, but detectives continue investigating.