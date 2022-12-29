Savannah Police investigate Dec. 23 murder-suicide

SPD officers found Drayton suffering from life-threatening injuries at the Pennsylvania Avenue resident. She died later as a result of her injuries. Jackson fled from the residence after he was shot. Police located at him Treat Avenue and Mosley Street, where he was transported to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Officers then responded to a shooting at the 200 block of Randolph Street and discovered Daniels dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.