UPDATE: Fulton County deputy found shot, killed in crashed car in NW Atlanta
Savannah Police investigate Dec. 23 murder-suicide

Credit: File illustration

Credit: File illustration

Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
36 minutes ago

Savannah Police detectives are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that occurred Dec. 23.

Preliminary findings indicate that Devante Daniels, 30, shot Ebony Drayton, 29, and Anthony Jackson, 27, at a residence on the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Savannah's eastside before returning to a Randolph Street, where he apparently shot himself.

Daniels shared a child with Drayton.

SPD officers found Drayton suffering from life-threatening injuries at the Pennsylvania Avenue resident. She died later as a result of her injuries. Jackson fled from the residence after he was shot. Police located at him Treat Avenue and Mosley Street, where he was transported to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Officers then responded to a shooting at the 200 block of Randolph Street and discovered Daniels dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigations remain ongoing.

Drew Favakeh is a public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Police investigate Dec. 23 murder-suicide

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Michael Wyke

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Miguel Martinez

