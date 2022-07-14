Savannah Police arrest three teenaged suspects in connection with July 7 homicide

Pitts was shot and killed around 11:40 p.m. on July 7 at the corner of West Park Avenue and Montgomery Street. Police were responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the area, where they discovered Pitts. His was the 20th homicide, thus far, in the city of Savannah in 2022.

