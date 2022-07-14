ajc logo
Savannah Police arrest three teenaged suspects in connection with July 7 homicide

By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
51 minutes ago

On Wednesday, Savannah Police detectives arrested three suspects in connection  with the July 7 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Gary Pitts on West Park Avenue.

According to a SPD press release, Hershel Orr, 19, and Vincent Truesdale, 17, were booked into the Chatham County Detention Center on Wednesday on charges of murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault. A 16-year-old male was also booked into the Regional Youth Detention Center on charges of murder and armed robbery.

Pitts was shot and killed around 11:40 p.m. on July 7 at the corner of West Park Avenue and Montgomery Street. Police were responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the area, where they discovered Pitts. His was the 20th homicide, thus far, in the city of Savannah in 2022.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Police arrest three teenaged suspects in connection with July 7 homicide

