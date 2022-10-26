ajc logo
Savannah Police arrest 10 'prolific offenders' as part of targeted operation

Credit: Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
2 hours ago

The Savannah Police Department's Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF) concluded a three-day operation that resulted in 10 arrests — eight felonies and two misdemeanors — the seizure of guns and drugs and more than $15,000, according to a Savannah Police press release.

At the outset of the operation, which was conducted between Oct. 18-20, Interim Chief Lenny Gunther tasked the task force with locating "prolific offenders" and bringing them in to face charges.

Credit: Alex Arango / For Savannah Morning News

“And they did just that," said Gunther in a statement, "bringing along with the suspects guns and drugs that are continuing to cause problems in our community.”

The task force — comprised of officers within SPD’s Strategic Investigations Unit, K-9 Unit, patrol, and partners with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Agency and U.S. Marshals Service — recovered two firearms (one determined stolen) and seized crack cocaine, marijuana and more than $15,000.

According to the press release, the joint operation is "the first in a series of planned fugitive apprehension operations."

“We will continue to target individuals who are affecting safety and quality-of-life issues for residents, business owners and visitors to our city," said Gunther. "We are asking the public to assist us in our efforts by reporting issues and any information on any known, outstanding suspects to our department so we can continue to maximize these efforts and hold people accountable for their crimes.”

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Police arrest 10 'prolific offenders' as part of targeted operation

