Savannah Plant Swap returns on Saturday for the plant lover of every creed

Credit: Courtesy of Carmela Aliffi
The Savannah Style Annual Plant Swap is back on Saturday.
Bring your extra plants, thin your beds, share with others and be sure to leave with something you like. No money is allowed or needed.
Find the swap on Boundary Street next to Chatham Steel on Saturday with 8-11 a.m.
For more information, visit facebook.com/SavannahPlantSwap.
