Savannah physician believes education, easier access to flu vaccines will ease BIPOC mistrust

“And then for people that do have access to the vaccine, sometimes there's a lot of mistrust in our communities where people don't trust vaccines. Some people believe that vaccines cause autism based on some actual fraudulent studies that were conducted by a guy in the U.K. a few years ago. … There's been a lot of just widespread systemic injustice towards black communities and other minority communities in the United States and healthcare.”

That systemic injustice and mistrust be traced to a series of historical atrocities where Black Americans were mistreated by the U.S. government and medical system. From the Tuskegee experiment to Henrietta Lacks' stolen cells, vaccine hesitancy is commonly hyperfocused on these unethical practices and other obstacles that go beyond mistrust and contribute to inequities in flu vaccine uptake.

The push for the COVID vaccine brought these disparities into deeper focus, and it boiled down to lack of access to healthcare and insurance, misconceptions like the flu vaccine can actually give patients the flu, overall distance from vaccination sites — that proved to be fewer in communities of color – and limited public transportation.

One thing Reddick learned about COVID vaccinations was the easier he made it for people to get them, the more likely they were to get vaccinated. The difference in willingness to wait in line at the Civic Center for a few hours compared to a mobile unit that met people where they were and took about five minutes was stark.

Flu vaccination rates continue to show persistent gaps and racial disparities in flu vaccination among adults, which can lead to hospitalization, severe illness and even death. Reddick noted that with respiratory infections like the flu, vaccines can either make sure patients are less likely to contract the flu or, if they get it, are less likely to end up severely sick or die.

“That's what drives a lot of disparities where you may see certain communities where they have higher death rates or higher hospitalizations from a disease like influenza or even something like COVID and a lot of that is related to vaccinations. It’s heartbreaking when you're like, ‘Wow, you're sick from this disease, and if you get vaccinated, you probably would either not have it or you would not be very sick from it.”

Beyond informing patients of the benefits of the flu vaccine, Reddick said having diversity among physicians is also a step in lowering inequities in uptake.

It has been argued that sharing a racial or cultural background with one's doctor helps forge a sense of comfort that reduces pain and anxiety and promotes a better sense of trust and communication in the relationship.

“People sometimes want information and sometimes they want information from people that look like them. I think having people, either physicians, clinicians, or other public health professionals, that are from some of the same communities we're talking about — that are from minority communities — I think that that's one way to do it because that's when they'll trust you.”

Within Chatham County, organizations like Healthy Savannah, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson’s advisory committee have worked with Reddick to spread information about the importance of vaccination.

With a flu season, which has predicted to be bad, spiking in Georgia , Reddick has hope that people are more willing to get their flu shots.

The overflow of information and education that resulted from the administration of COVID-19 vaccines is a trend that he hopes continues to influence people to get their flu shots. Within his own family and some of his patients, Reddick saw people who were adamant about not getting the flu vaccine choosing to get the COVID vaccine and flu vaccine in the last two years because of the messaging that was shared around the world.

“I am cautiously optimistic that we will see a lot more people who’ve learned more about vaccines, who've understood the information, will trust them a lot more. Will get them."

