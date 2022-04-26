Savannah native starts Polish American relief fund for children at front of Ukraine-Russia war

As an assistant professor of history at Savannah State University, his specialty is Eastern European history, covering modern Ukrainian, Polish and Russian history. But his relationship and knowledge of the area and its people don’t just come from books.

Adams spent five years working on his Ph.D. in Krakow, Poland. His wife and children are Ukrainian and they lived in the country before settling in Savannah. For Adams and his family, the war has been a personal attack that has come knocking on their doors with an iron fist.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Family in need of help

Adams’ mother and father-in-law are from Avdiivka, a city in Ukraine that sits in the eastern Donbass region. Just over a mile from his in-law's apartments are trenches that Russians and Ukrainians have been digging in the region since 2015.

When Adams’ son would visit Adviivka with his wife, he would say that there were “fireworks” in the distance. Since 2014, the battle-scarred town has been on the frontlines of Russian attacks after fights with Russian-backed separatists. When the Russia-Ukraine war began to get closer, Adams knew his in-laws would have to evacuate.

The plan was to get them to Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, by train, and then head to Moscow where his brother-in-law and family lived. But by the time they got to Kyiv, air assault missions to attack the Hostomel airfield on the northwest outskirts of the capital had already begun.

“They were really scared about how they're going to leave,” Adams said.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

They were far from the packed train stations and tickets could only be bought on site. Luckily, they were able to find a taxi that was willing to be on the road past curfew. The driver took them over a bridge that now no longer exists, and they arrived at the train station where thousands of Ukrainians hoped to get a spot in the standing-room-only cars.

A few days later, after sheltering in Lviv with the help of his friends and then Poland where Adams finally flew in to meet them, they were on a plane to the U.S. by themselves for the first time.

“Now they’re gardening."

Start of the Polafund

When the plane taking his in-laws to America took off into the sky, Adams stayed back to start the Polafund; he knew that there was more he could do, but not by himself.

The organization is working under the umbrella of Autika — a non-profit organization that serves children and adults with disabilities in Poland. It's run by his friend Asia Klaga who also serves as the director of Polish operations for the Polafund. Magdalena Rydzanicz is the CEO, Tetyana Zelenska is the chief strategic advisor and Savannah native Michael Matthews is the coordinator of American funding.

Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Adams Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Adams

“It was really overwhelming in the beginning because of the amount of need. There are children that need all kinds of food and they need all this medicine,” Adams said. “It just got to where everyone was calling me for so many different things. With my colleagues I was like, 'OK, we're going to have to just basically concentrate on one aspect.' And so we decided to concentrate on Ukrainian children.”

An old, dilapidated dormitory in Izmial, Ukraine, has turned into an orphanage funded by the Polafund organization. The orphanage started off with 17 children who'd had to shelter underneath the Kramatorsk train station for two weeks after it was hit by a bomb on April 8.

Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Adams Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Adams

Since then, the number of orphans has increased to 41.

With the help of volunteer Alex Katz, Adams has tried to make the space livable for the children by putting down linoleum, cleaning up the walls, making sure the windows are sealed and getting them proper bedding. At the same time, they’re working to get them food, therapists and medicine, with some of the kids having disabilities.

Thanks to donations, they've been able to deliver medicine, food, essential personal hygiene items and clothing to Ukrainian women and children and secure psychologists to help shell-shocked children, their families and women suffering from rape trauma.

The Polafund has also been able to provide free and safe transportation within Poland and across Europe, assistance programs and financial support for things like renting flats, paying for language lessons and school, support with finding employment in Poland and help in finding safe accommodation.

Realities of the refugee crisis

Since the start of the war on Feb. 24, Ukrainian cities have been pummeled by Russian bombing and shelling. Rocket barrages, tank advances and gun battles continue as thousands of citizens hunker down in bomb shelters, air raid sirens blaring above.

The war has triggered a huge refugee crisis. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has recorded a total of 5,264,767 refugees that have fled Ukraine, and 2,867,241 of those refugees have fled to Poland. Krakow, Poland's second-largest city, has now grown 20%.

Every day, Adams viewed the harsh and awful realities that the people who have had to flee their homes have endured since February.

Credit: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI, AFP via Getty Images Credit: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI, AFP via Getty Images

Adams met Zelenska when they were both students at Armstrong State University in 2003. Zelenska went to school in the U.S. to train as a Ph.D. economist and returned to her hometown of Ukraine when her mother was nearing the end of her life after being diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer in 2021.

When the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant — the largest nuclear plant in Europe — caught on fire after Russian shelling, Adams urged Zelenska to leave the country. “She broke down,” he said.

However, Zelenska’s father refused to leave; he felt it would be too much for her mother who was in and out of consciousness and being fed by a tube. When a drawn-out plan still elicited a refusal from her father, Zelenska had to make the difficult decision to leave and return to Krakow where she stayed in the same apartment building as Adams.

Her father soon reconsidered, saying he would leave if they could find an ambulance.

“I'm looking all over. This is impossible. All these different organizations, I'm calling them for a whole month and then like about a day before I was going to leave to come back here [Savannah], Tetyana called me crying … and she's like, ‘My mother's now internally bleeding and they say they can't stop it.’”

Adams was about to get on a plane back to the U.S. when one of his colleagues managed to find an ambulance. When he called Zelenska to tell her the good news, he knew it was already too late. Her mother had died the next day.

“And she’s not there. Can't hug her father who's crying, can't hug her grandmother, can't bury her mother, couldn't hold her mother's hand before she died.

Credit: Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant via AP Credit: Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant via AP

“I think that's when things hit me, and I started crying. Because this is just such a senseless thing. And then you try so hard to help them and get there and it's just too late.”

And that’s just one story that is happening all over the country.

It’s the reality of a ten-year-old girl with a cracked skull who Adams had to send a Norweigian doctor for because there aren’t enough neurologists or hospital beds, and the reality of a 22-year-old university student from Kharkiv that he picked on his first day that had to flee university town where her boyfriend stayed, the status of his life unknown.

Eastern Europe expert: Stop pretending we’re not in a proxy war with Russia

Adams has even learned harrowing facts that come from the necessity and reality of the war.

“Because there are cancer patients that are just stuck in the war zone, you have to go into the war zone to get them out. And so, you can't just do that with normal cars. I remember when they asked me for it, I was like, I didn't know bulletproof ambulances exist.”

A community here to help

The Savannah community has rallied to help Adams. While Klaga, Zelenska and Rydzanicz have been the “backbones” of the efforts in Poland, Matthews has helped coordinate all the fundraising in the U.S.

Matthews was one of Adams' students at Savannah State University. When he heard about the organization, he knew he wanted to help.

"I just wanted to do whatever I could to assist him," Matthews said. "What Dr. Adams is doing is just amazing. I just wish everybody can come together and help out as much as they can."

Matthews is helping plan efforts in Savannah to rebuild and renovate the Izmail orphanage. On May 5, the Polafund is hosting a Tybee Island Art Festival at North Beach Bar and Grill from 3-8 p.m. that will feature local artists, music, dance, performances, Ukrainian-inspired food, and drinks and a silent auction.

All the proceeds will go to the Polafund.

“All these people are volunteers. … I pay for everything, and so do these people as well," Adams said. "They're just donating and volunteering huge amounts where they can’t focus on where they work. They are truly wonderful human beings.”

To donate to the Polish American Children's Relief Fund for Ukraine, visit polafund.com.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at LNwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah native starts Polish American relief fund for children at front of Ukraine-Russia war