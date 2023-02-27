X
Savannah Morning News to stop running Dilbert comic strip

Savannah Morning News
By Staff reports
18 minutes ago

The Savannah Morning News will no longer publish the Dilbert comic strip effective Feb. 28. Recent discriminatory comments by the creator, Scott Adams, have influenced our decision to discontinue his comic. Those views do not align with our editorial or business values as an organization.

At the Savannah Morning News, we lead with inclusion and equity, and strive to maintain a respectful environment for everyone across the diverse communities we serve. While we respect and encourage free speech, we will not provide a platform for individuals who counter our values.

