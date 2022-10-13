ajc logo
Savannah Morning News to move print operation to Gainesville, Florida

Savannah Morning News
By Staff Reports
1 hour ago

After decades of operation, the Savannah Morning News printing press will be shutting down in January, with printing operations moving to Gainesville, Florida.

The Savannah Morning News’ parent company, Gannett, announced the change today.

The Savannah Morning News printing press is set to cease operation on Jan. 22, 2023.

The end of printing operations in Savannah is not expected to change the frequency or quality of delivery. Subscribers to the print edition will continue to receive home delivery on their current schedule at the current times.

“Our commitment to providing quality journalism that resonates with our community has never hinged on where our newspaper is printed,” Savannah Morning News Executive Editor Jill Nevels-Haun said. “We will continue to report news as it happens, seek answers to tough questions and provide solutions-oriented stories online and in print.”

The consolidation of print services comes amid similar moves throughout the newspaper industry. Production partnerships have become standard, and Gannett has contracted to produce newspapers for other companies across the country.

A total of 45 employees will be impacted.

“We deeply appreciate the contributions our employees have made throughout their many years of service," Nevels-Haun said.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Morning News to move print operation to Gainesville, Florida

