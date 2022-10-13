Savannah Morning News to move print operation to Gainesville, Florida

The end of printing operations in Savannah is not expected to change the frequency or quality of delivery. Subscribers to the print edition will continue to receive home delivery on their current schedule at the current times.

“Our commitment to providing quality journalism that resonates with our community has never hinged on where our newspaper is printed,” Savannah Morning News Executive Editor Jill Nevels-Haun said. “We will continue to report news as it happens, seek answers to tough questions and provide solutions-oriented stories online and in print.”