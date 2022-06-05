ajc logo
Savannah Morning News recognized by Georgia Press Association; Zoe Nicholson receives top honor

Savannah Morning News
By Amy Paige Condon, Savannah Morning News
40 minutes ago

The Savannah Morning News received a number of honors from the Georgia Press Association for its local news coverage in 2021. Among them, growth and development reporter Zoe Nicholson was named the top Emerging Journalist at the GPA's annual Better Newspapers Contest ceremony on Friday at the Jekyll Island Club.

Nicholson joined the Savannah Morning News in July 2021 and amassed a body of work around affordable housing, homelessness, gentrification and Black land loss, which has raised awareness of and led to increased funding to address Savannah's growing affordable housing crisis.

Sample of Nicholson's reporting:

Planning Ahead: Carver Village neighbors know the Enmarket Arena will spur gentrification in West Savannah. But they have a plan.

No Place to Go: Clearview tenants granted extension until New Year's Eve, but affordable options still sparse

This Property Condemned: Occupants weren't told for a week, tenant says

Among the Morning News' other awards:

First Place, Best Online News Product

Zoe Nicholson and Richard Burkhart for the three-part series about sea level rise and development threats to historic Gullah Geechee lands on Sapelo Island

Turning Tides: Sea-level rise threatens Gullah Geechee land, way of life. They have a plan to save it

Planting Seeds: Heritage crops helping revive Gullah Geechee communities, foodways

More: She's descended from the man who enslaved his ancestor. Together, they're making a case for reparations

First Place, Best Website Photo Gallery

Richard Burkhart for his photographic coverage of the state trial of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick

First and Second Place, Photo Essay

Freelance contributor Adriana Boatwright for Night at the Museum and Juneteenth photo essays

Second Place, Community Service

Zoe Nicholson and Katie Nussbaum for their series of articles examining the various influences affecting rising rental and housing costs

Second Place, Enterprise Story

Raisa Habersham for her feature on the impact of Ahmaud Arbery's murder one year later

Second Place, Serious Column

Freelance contributor Maxine Bryant for her columns on preserving Gullah Geechee Culture

Third Place, Serious Column

Freelance contributor Mark Murphy for his regular weekly columns

Third Place, News Photograph

Richard Burkhart

Amy Paige Condon is a content coach for Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at ACondon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Morning News recognized by Georgia Press Association; Zoe Nicholson receives top honor

