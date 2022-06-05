Savannah Morning News recognized by Georgia Press Association; Zoe Nicholson receives top honor

Zoe Nicholson and Richard Burkhart for the three-part series about sea level rise and development threats to historic Gullah Geechee lands on Sapelo Island

First Place, Best Website Photo Gallery

Richard Burkhart for his photographic coverage of the state trial of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick

First and Second Place, Photo Essay

Freelance contributor Adriana Boatwright for Night at the Museum and Juneteenth photo essays

Second Place, Community Service

Zoe Nicholson and Katie Nussbaum for their series of articles examining the various influences affecting rising rental and housing costs

Second Place, Enterprise Story

Raisa Habersham for her feature on the impact of Ahmaud Arbery's murder one year later

Second Place, Serious Column

Freelance contributor Maxine Bryant for her columns on preserving Gullah Geechee Culture

Third Place, Serious Column

Freelance contributor Mark Murphy for his regular weekly columns

Third Place, News Photograph

Richard Burkhart

