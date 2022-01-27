Savannah Mayor Johnson: No TSPLOST without countywide transportation plan

“... It’s time for the city of Savannah to start addressing some of our strategic needs and among those is public transportation.”

Transit seen as key component to transportation

Chatham County is looking to raise $420 million for transportation-related improvements over the next several years through TSPLOST. As proposed, CAT’s share of the funding equates to about $2 million.

The debate over expanding CAT service isn’t new. Adding a public transit fee to property tax bills for residents has been at the forefront of the opposition across various municipalities. In 2021 Georgia House Bill 651, which was written to outline a way for municipalities to opt in and opt out of CAT services, flopped.

“The TSPLOST is supposed to be cooperative. And so I just don't think that I am willing to help other municipalities with their needs (if) they're not willing to help us with ours,” Johnson said.

During a contentious TSPLOST meeting on Jan. 18, Chatham Commission Chairman Chester Ellis told area leaders that if Savannah opts out of the referendum, then a majority of the sales tax dollars wouldn't be shared with the rest of the county, since the majority of spending occurs in Savannah city limits.

By law, Savannah would receive the TSPLOST tax dollars collected inside its boundaries even if the city refused to sign on to the penny sales tax agreement.

Election clock is ticking

The meeting also raised questions about when residents would get the chance to vote on the referendum. County leaders have campaigned for the referendum to be placed on the May 24 primary ballot, while about two-thirds of the 40 attendees at the meeting supported moving the vote to November.

The Chatham Commission would need to pass a resolution by Jan. 28 for TSPLOST to be included on the May ballot and then submit ballot language to the Chatham Board of Elections by Feb. 22. If TSPLOST were to pass in May, tax collections would begin Oct. 1.

No such resolution appears on the agenda for the county commission meeting scheduled for Friday.

Savannah City Council would also need to pass a resolution backing a public transit-friendly TSPLOST, but no timeline has been set, Johnson said. He added that Savannah has long underwritten social services, recreation and leisure needs across the entire region.

“It's time for us to really focus on the things that we need. Our citizens need to be able to get to Tanger Outlets to work, they need to get to the logistical corridor to work on Jimmy DeLoach (Parkway), they need to be able to move from one end of the county to the other. And right now, because of the reluctance of some municipalities, that's not happening,” he said.

“So that's their right and I acknowledge that as being their right. But then we have the right not to necessarily play ball on things that are not necessarily in our best interest. We’ll find other ways to fund our infrastructure needs.”

Katie Nussbaum is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at knussbaum@savannahnow.com. Twitter: KnussSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Mayor Johnson: No TSPLOST without countywide transportation plan