X
Dark Mode Toggle

Savannah mayor aboard train involved in fatal crash with car near Charleston

Credit: Will Peebles

Credit: Will Peebles

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Credit: Courtesy of Jenny Lynn Anderson

Credit: Courtesy of Jenny Lynn Anderson

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson traveled to Charleston on Wednesday to speak to the Government Finance Officers Association.

He went by passenger train, thereby avoiding Interstate 95 and the desolate stretch of U.S. 17 between the interstate and the South Carolina city. Coming home, though, tragedy struck.

Credit: Will Peebles

Credit: Will Peebles

The Amtrak train collided with a car stopped at a train crossing in Ravenel, just south of Charleston. According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the car was killed.

No one on board the train was hurt, and Mayor Johnson told a WTOC-TV reporter he was "ok."

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah mayor aboard train involved in fatal crash with car near Charleston

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp moves to take command of GOP, leaving state party behind2h ago

Credit: Handout

Cookbook review: Stir up fun in a glass
23h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia linebacker arrested on reckless driving, racing charges
10h ago

Ex-Pickens County superintendent sentenced for theft, racketeering
3h ago

Ex-Pickens County superintendent sentenced for theft, racketeering
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp heading to Texas for national donor retreat
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy Mike McCann

Local youth pastor, coach Mike McCann announces run for District 6
2h ago
Kurtis Purtee to seek re-election for Savannah Council District 6 seat
2h ago
Savannah Cultural Arts Center celebrates local creators with Black Art Expo
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
19h ago
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Mercer partner on rural healthcare for children
2h ago
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top