Savannah Lions Club receives fundraising help from local physician, members

Glancing around the room, I see a table filled with ladies snacking on shrimp risotto and tenderloin from a lush buffet. After hastily posing Mandy and Sharon Massey with Diane Sapp, I ask Sabrina Frazier and Priscilla Roberts if they would mind posing in front of three elegant white Christmas trees.

While learning that Sabrina is the Coastal Ear, Nose & Throat office manager and Priscilla is a dispatcher with Hobart Services, I stop snapping pics when the ladies tell me they are sisters. Obviously gorgeous, I didn’t expect the Savannah natives to be related and compliments to both of them. I can’t tell who the oldest is!

Credit: Bunny Ware / For Savannah Morning News

Next up is Dr. Gabriel Pitt, Optimal Hearing Systems audiologist, and his fabulous wife Lori. Loving all of her positive energy, I learn that the Hire Dynamics regional vice president is a central Florida native, has never met a stranger and is uber fond of Savannah and our little red to-go cups. Gabriel tells me about his love of fishing, soccer and flying private airplanes.

Following Gabriel over to meet his high school buddie and fellow Georgia Southern University grad Brandon Whitaker.

Credit: Bunny Ware / For Savannah Morning News

Across the room I see familiar face Dr. Fred Spector and his wife Lynne playing blackjack with Savannah native Lori Bowles, meet local writer Rebekah McLeod and her daughter Morgan, then pause her husband Ian, son Andrew, and James Miller for a photo so good that I have to double glance it!

And as it usually goes, the last person I meet ends up being my most fascinating of the night. Miami native and wife of Dr. Jack Considine, Tiffany takes a seat to chat about her love of the secluded island where they thrive, along with their cats, dogs, chickens and koi.

While giving the history of Skidaway Island, I learn that the Roebling family, made famous by their use of twisted wire cable to build Brooklyn Bridge, moved here from New Jersey in the late 1930’s and operated a cattle farm named Modena Plantation. From land donated to create the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography to talking with Tiffany about releasing the last of her Monarch butterflies, this has been my most interesting convo of the night!

Credit: Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News

It’s check presentation time! Garlana tells us of losing money from their biggest fundraiser of the year, the 45th annual Christmas tree lot. She explains, “The Oliver’s wanted to make sure that the lost revenue would not affect the nonprofits the Lions Club support and we have to thank my long time friends for stepping up to save the day.”

Poised to celebrate their 100-year anniversary next year, the Lions Club of Savannah continues to support people who are blind and visually impaired, provide strong community service and help local nonprofits. Knowing that there are six checks in the mail just waiting to surprise these local charities makes me love our local Lions Club and their fierce leader Garlana even more!

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Lions Club receives fundraising help from local physician, members