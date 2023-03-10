BreakingNews
Family: Activist’s hands were raised when shot by police at training center site
Savannah has a 'bit of Irish weather' for the Greening of the Fountain

By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
17 minutes ago

Bagpipes began to play as a steady rain began to fall over Forsyth Park. Spectators watched from under the cover of umbrellas as members of the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee gathered around the fountain for the annual Greening of the Fountain.

Parade committee Chairman Ashley Norris remarked “We’ve got a little bit of Irish weather today, but it’s going to be a great thing when all of these children turn this fountain green”. One by one ceremonial buckets of dye were poured into the fountain, and with a little assist from city workers green water flowed from the bright white statues of the fountain.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah has a 'bit of Irish weather' for the Greening of the Fountain

