Savannah has a 'bit of Irish weather' for the Greening of the Fountain

Parade committee Chairman Ashley Norris remarked “We’ve got a little bit of Irish weather today, but it’s going to be a great thing when all of these children turn this fountain green”. One by one ceremonial buckets of dye were poured into the fountain, and with a little assist from city workers green water flowed from the bright white statues of the fountain.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News