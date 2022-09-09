ajc logo
Savannah gains clout with new Georgia Senate seat. Here's who is running in 2022 election

Credit: Beau Evans/Capitol Beat News Service

Credit: Beau Evans/Capitol Beat News Service

Savannah Morning News
By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

The Savannah area's population growth line over the last half-century is escalator steep, from 188,000 in 50 years ago to 329,000 today.

Our representation in the Georgia Senate has not grown commiserate to the boom in residents.

Until now.

Savannah-area voters will elect three state senators instead of two in the Nov. 8 midterm election. The once-a-decade redistricting process, completed in late 2021, redrew the District 4 lines to include part of West Chatham as well as all of Effingham and parts of neighboring counties to the west, such as Bulloch.

The new maps mean the District 4 senator joins his colleagues in Districts 1 and 2 in the Savannah-area delegation and theoretically gives the area a greater voice in the Georgia General Assembly.

Of those three Senate races, one is uncontested. District 4's Billy Hickman is unopposed.

But constituents of Districts 1 and 2 should expect competitive contests, even though district demographics strongly favors one party’s candidate over the other.

Incumbent Ben Watson, a Republican, is the favorite in District 1, which includes parts of Chatham County outside of the Savannah city limits as well as all of Bryan County and much of Liberty County. He’ll face former Chatham Commission Jay Jones, a Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for Chatham Commission chairman in 2020.

District 2 is an open seat with the departure of Lester Jackson after more than two decades in the Georgia General Assembly. Jackson, a Democrat, ran for statewide office, Labor commissioner, in the May primary and lost. Current Georgia House member Derek Mallow won the Democratic primary for the Senate seat and will face Clinton Young,

Young qualified as a Republican. He has previously run unsuccessfully for city and state offices, always as a Democrat.

Credit: Beau Evans/Capitol Beat News Service

Credit: Beau Evans/Capitol Beat News Service

What is a Georgia senator’s role?

The Georgia Senate is one of two chambers that make up the Georgia General Assembly, the legislative branch of the state government. The Senate is made up of 56 members. Bills and resolutions must achieve Senate passage before going to the governor for either signature or veto.

What happened in the primaries?

Sens. Watson and Hickman ran unopposed in the Republican primaries in Districts 1 and 4. Young defeated Ken Yasger in the District 2 GOP race by 798 votes.

In the Democratic primaries, Jones defeated Andrew Niquette with 80% of the vote and Mallow defeated bested Orlando Scott with 66% of the vote.

What do you need to know about District 1 Senate candidates?

Watson is a Savannah physician and has served in the Georgia Legislature since 2010, first in the House and later in the Senate. He currently chairs the Senate Health and Human Services Committee and also sits on several other high-profile committees, including Appropriations and Judiciary.

Watson is running on his record and experience and touts his success at fostering health care reform. He championed Georgia’s Medicaid waiver programs, which are currently in review by the Biden Administration.

Jones served one term on the Chatham Commission before his defeat in his 2020 bid for chairman. He is a leader in the Chatham County Democratic Committee. Little information is available about his platform beyond his support for term limits for elected officials. Currently, there are no term limits in the Georgia General Assembly.

What do you need to know about District 2 Senate candidates?

Young, the Republican candidate, is a retiree and an U.S. Army veteran. He worked as a commercial fisherman and also with Gulfstream and Young American Vendors, a vending machine company. He's previously mounted campaigns for Savannah City Council and for the Georgia House.

Young bills himself as an “instrument for change.”

Credit: Courtesy Derek Mallow

Credit: Courtesy Derek Mallow

Mallow, the Democratic nominee, is an executive with the Boy Scouts of America. He won election to the Georgia House in 2020 in his first try for office in 2020.

He’s a champion Mallow is a champion for Georgia’s youth and also advocates for health care reform and improving mental health services.

What do you need to know about the District 4 Senate candidate?

Credit: Rick Lott

Credit: Rick Lott

Sen. Hickman is an accountant by trade and a Statesboro resident. He won a special election to the Georgia Senate in 2020, succeeding longtime Sen. Jack Hill following Hill's death.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah gains clout with new Georgia Senate seat. Here's who is running in 2022 election

