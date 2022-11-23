Savannah Fire Department drops interim tag, swears in Elzie Kitchen as next fire chief

Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Fire Department Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Fire Department

“Chief Kitchen is a servant leader committed to the City of Savannah’s vision of our city being safe for all Savannahians,” said City Manager Jay Melder in a released statement.

“He has my confidence and trust, along with the respect of Savannah Fire, and the support of the Savannah community. Chief Kitchen embraces a collaborative approach to leadership and is focused on continuing Savannah Fire’s ability to save lives through investing in basic life support training. In addition, Chief Kitchen is committed to developing leaders from within our ranks, investing in Team Savannah, and giving everyone the opportunity to thrive.”

Kitchen replaces Minard

Minard announced he would step down from the role in June with Kitchen taking over as interim chief in July. Minard returned to Westminster, Colorado, to serve as their fire chief, which was a position he held for 28 years prior to coming to Savannah in 2019.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to cultivate an inclusive, welcoming culture where all firefighters and civilian staff want to come to work each day and have a voice in the vision for the future of our department,” Minard said in a statement in June.

A few of Minard’s major initiatives in his three years as fire chief include restructuring the department, promoting a diverse and inclusive culture that included the hiring of Savannah's first female fire marshal, resolving pay system issues for SFD’s commissioned staff, leading the department through a successful reaccreditation with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International, enhancing mental health support services, and instituting a servant-leader model among the leadership team.

