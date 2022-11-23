ajc logo
Savannah Fire Department drops interim tag, swears in Elzie Kitchen as next fire chief

Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Fire Department

Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Fire Department

Savannah Morning News
By Zach Dennis, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Elzie Kitchen was appointed fire chief for the Savannah Fire Department on Wednesday. Kitchen had been holding the interim fire chief title since previous Chief Derik Minard stepped down in July.

A Johnson High School graduate and Savannah resident since 1977, Chief Kitchen originally joined the city's water department in 1997 and has served the Savannah Fire Department since 1998.

“Being selected as the City of Savannah’s fire chief is truly an honor,” said Kitchen in a released statement. “There are a lot of good leaders in Savannah. I believe promoting from within gives employees a goal to work toward and allows them to see there are opportunities for career advancement while fostering a deep sense of loyalty and stability. My selection shows other city employees that you can start in an entry-level position and make it to the top of a department.”

Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Fire Department

Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Fire Department

“Chief Kitchen is a servant leader committed to the City of Savannah’s vision of our city being safe for all Savannahians,” said City Manager Jay Melder in a released statement.

“He has my confidence and trust, along with the respect of Savannah Fire, and the support of the Savannah community. Chief Kitchen embraces a collaborative approach to leadership and is focused on continuing Savannah Fire’s ability to save lives through investing in basic life support training. In addition, Chief Kitchen is committed to developing leaders from within our ranks, investing in Team Savannah, and giving everyone the opportunity to thrive.”

Kitchen replaces Minard

Minard announced he would step down from the role in June with Kitchen taking over as interim chief in July. Minard returned to Westminster, Colorado, to serve as their fire chief, which was a position he held for 28 years prior to coming to Savannah in 2019.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to cultivate an inclusive, welcoming culture where all firefighters and civilian staff want to come to work each day and have a voice in the vision for the future of our department,” Minard said in a statement in June.

Credit: City of Savannah

Credit: City of Savannah

A few of Minard’s major initiatives in his three years as fire chief include restructuring the department, promoting a diverse and inclusive culture that included the hiring of Savannah's first female fire marshal, resolving pay system issues for SFD’s commissioned staff, leading the department through a successful reaccreditation with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International, enhancing mental health support services, and instituting a servant-leader model among the leadership team.

Zach Dennis is the editor of the arts and culture section, and weekly Do Savannah alt-weekly publication at the Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at zdennis@savannahnow.com or 912-239-7706.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Fire Department drops interim tag, swears in Elzie Kitchen as next fire chief

