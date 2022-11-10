Savannah Cultural Arts Center presents new Ken Burns documentary on U.S. and the Holocaust

“Germany was a democratic, pluralistic society until it wasn't,” Novick said. “We have heard a lot about the warning signs of what happened and some of the scary ones that we're facing right now are the peaceful transfer of power, the rule of law, free and fair elections, an independent judiciary, an independent media, the demonization of one group as less than human and not worthy of citizenship and the cult of personality around a leader who gets conflated with the state. And all these together could be describing what happened in Germany in the 1930s.”

The film, which aired this September on PBS, tracked how the United States has long had a history of xenophobia, racist thought leaders, and discriminatory laws. "The U.S. and the Holocaust" opens by describing how strict immigration policies complicated and ultimately thwarted Anne Frank and her family’s plans to leave Europe after fleeing Germany.

“History cannot be looked at in isolation,” co-director Ken Burns said in a PBS press release earlier this year.

“While we rightly celebrate American ideals of democracy and our history as a nation of immigrants, we must also grapple with the fact that American institutions and policies, like segregation and the brutal treatment of indigenous populations, were influential in Hitler’s Germany. And it cannot be denied that, although we accepted more refugees than any other sovereign nation, America could have done so much more to help the millions of desperate people fleeing Nazi persecution.”

Part one of the series tracks how widespread anti-immigration sentiment, eugenics and antisemitism influenced the United States to pass the Johnson-Reed Act of 1924. The bill significantly reduced immigration from eastern European countries and barred all Asian immigrants. The film pivots to the rise of Adolf Hitler and parallels his antisemitism and expansionistic attitudes against the United States' history.

Novick said the back and forth between Germany and the United States was an intentional choice.

“What makes us perhaps unique, and we are unique as a nation, and what defines us as Americans is not our race or ethnicity or where we come from, but what we believe in. It's our democratic values and ideals,” Novick said.

“And yet, we don't live up to them. And maybe we'd like to think we do, but this story is a sad example of how much of a gap there is between reality and aspiration.”

Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

