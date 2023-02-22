Savannah Cultural Arts Center celebrates local creators with Black Art Expo

Credit: Courtesy of Deep Center Credit: Courtesy of Deep Center

Mcphaul and her colleagues came up with the idea for the expo while thinking of ways to promote the Black community. “I thought of the idea of having an expo here,” she said. “I didn’t know exactly what it was going to turn into; I just knew I wanted an event that was going to include all kinds of local Black artists here, from performing artists to visual artists.”

With the event focusing on giving artists as much spotlight as possible, citizens can attend this event for free and some works will even be put up for sale for anyone interested. “We have a plethora of artwork,” Mcphaul said. “We have comic book artists coming, we have jewelry makers, we have painters, and we also have musicians and music artists. There are also spoken word dancers, some dance groups, and even local art clubs at Savannah State University coming as well.”

In addition, local historian Amir Jamal Touré will also be attending the event. Touré has worked for decades in Savannah preserving the culture of the Gullah Geechee, descendants of West and Central African enslaved and brought to America to work on plantations. During the expo, he will be talking about the history of Savannah as well as going in more depth with the history of the Gullah Geechee tribe.

Independent comic artists Alan Gray will be making an appearance as well. Gray is known for his comic series, "Black God."

Credit: RJ Smith/ Savannah Morning News Credit: RJ Smith/ Savannah Morning News

While highlighting Black talent is a massive goal for the expo, it also can serve so much more. “I really want the end goal for this to be a come together for all of this artist,” Mcphaul said. “You know, everything doesn’t have to just be a performing artist or visual artist; I want this to be a hub for all types of artists to collaborate with each other.”

There will also be plenty of local Black food vendors like Sweet Spice, Winging It, and Sweet Soirees.

But Some of Us Are Brave Event

In addition to the Black Art Expo, there will also be an exhibition curated by Visual Arts Specialist and Exhibition Curator Antonia B. Larkin titled “But Some of Us Are Brave." The event will be from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. during the expo and host a roundtable discussion with local Black talent where they will be able to tell their story. “I know she wanted to have a space for Black artists, and Black women especially, to tell their story,” Said Mcphaul. “So she definitely wanted to curate an exhibition based on that. They’ll also talk about their experiences and artworks in the exhibition.”

Attendants can expect to hear voices from local artists: Larissa Miller, Gabrielle Torres, Nancey B. Price, Jennifer Mack-Watkins, Jae Daisy, Sharon Norwood, and Pamela McLaurin.

Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Department of Cultural Resources Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Department of Cultural Resources

Dancing While Black

On Friday, Savannah State University will enact its "Dancing While Black" production. The exhibition will feature a collection of pieces, including alumni and current students of Savannah State. “Each year, Savannah State, as a part of the Black Heritage Festival, puts on a different production with a different theme centered around black history,” Mcphaul said. “This year, I thought to go ahead and reach out to them to put on their production here to kind of lead us right into the black art expo.”

Dancing While Black premieres on Friday from 7-8 p.m., with doors opening up at 6:30 p.m. and accessible for all.

IF YOU GO

What: Savannah Black Art Expo

When: Saturday from Noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 Montgomery St.

Info: savannahga.gov/500/Cultural-Resources

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Cultural Arts Center celebrates local creators with Black Art Expo