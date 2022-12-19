Savannah Council has adopted 2023 budget. Here's where your tax money is going.

Why is spending up? Because revenue is, too.

The general fund, which is the main operating fund for the city, will be stocked with $239 million, with no tax increase or planned draw from reserves. The five-year general fund forecast doesn’t predict a deficit, but City Manager Jay Melder said city staff will be keeping an eye on costs in a volatile economic climate.

Additionally, the FY23 budget includes about $95 million in planned spending, up from $84 million last year.

The top revenue sources expected in FY23 are property, sales and other taxes, which are expected to account for about $206 million; user fees for city specific services, $42 million; interfund revenues, $54 million. In total, 2023 revenue is expected to be $492.6 million.

The biggest focus in city services in this year's budget is the Park and Tree department. The bureau will get $21.3 million this year, about a $4.7 million bump from last year's $16.6 million.

“This year we are focusing on getting back to basics at our Park and Tree department. This proposed investment will bring all of the city's ground maintenance and public park spaces, including cemeteries, under one roof, creating new efficiencies and strengthening accountability,” Melder said at a budget workshop in November.

The money would be used to hire am additional 51 full-time employees, purchase new equipment, and to invest about $300,000 towards the maintenance of Evergreen Cemetery, a recently condemned property that the city has assumed responsibility for upkeep.

The city will also be spending $38 million on drainage projects and $7 million for sidewalk repairs.

City employees will get a 2.5% cost-of-living increase, which follows the city setting a $15 per hour minimum wage for workers in 2022.

How much will the city invest in police, fire?

The budgeted millage rate of 12.20 mills is down from this year's 12.74 but is shy of the rollback rate, which is the millage that would generate the same amount of revenue as the previous year's rate. The city can generate more revenue at a reduced rate because of increases in the tax digest.

Council sold the adoption of a 12.74 rate rather than the rollback rate as a way to raise police and firefighter salaries by those who supported the rate.

The revenue generated from the millage rate will go towards the $4.2 million budget line, which keeps police and fire starting salaries at their increased rate: up to $50,000 from $44,000 for police, while new firefighters would earn $48,000 compared to the current salary of $44,000.

Additionally, 56 new public safety vehicles will be purchased for $3.6 million. Indirectly, the city will spend an additional $400,000 on renting temporary office space for Savannah police as the $7.8 million renovations begin at Savannah police headquarters.

City spokesman Nick Zoller said these staff will work at the Landmark Building at 6600 Abercorn Street while renovations to the historic headquarters take place.

LOST contingency

Savannah City Council voted 7-2 to pass this budget at their Dec. 8 meeting, with Alderwomen Kesha Gibson-Carter and Alicia Miller Blakely voting against the measure.

At that meeting Johnson pointed out that the budget was based on some assumptions, most notably that the funding sources could change drastically depending on the outcome of LOST negotiations between Chatham's municipalities and the county.

As of Friday, Dec. 16, no agreement had been made regarding the splitting of the anticipated $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion in LOST funds generated over a 10-year period. LOST is a 1% sales tax levied on most goods and services within the county is a major source of revenue for the county government and its eight individual municipal governments, and is used to offset property taxes.

Overall, Johnson said he was proud of the investments made in the budget.

“The city manager and our budget and finance team have created a document based on the priorities that, individually, we set for them. They interpreted that as best as they could and then came to us with a budget.” Johnson said, noting the budget “allows us to not only serve our employees, cost of living, but also allows us to maintain taxes where they are for the next year.”

“We have made responsible revenue assumptions, maintained healthy reserves, and developed a prudent budget,” Melder said at the Nov. 14 presentation.

