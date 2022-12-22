ajc logo
Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center saved by national defense bill

Credit: John Carrington/savannahnow.com

Savannah Morning News
By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

After a year of hanging in the balance, held up only by the efforts of Georgia's federal legislators, Savannah's Combat Readiness Training Center has been spared the axe following the passage of this year's national defense bill.

The omnibus package allots $858 billion for national defense in total, and it includes provisions that would keep the training center open. Locally, 1st District Rep. Buddy Carter and Sen. Raphael Warnock led a bipartisan lobbying effort to prevent the closure of the CRTC throughout the year, since it was first announced in President Joe Biden's proposed 2023 budget in March.

Credit: John Carrington/savannahnow.com

“The best defense the United States has against international attacks on democracy is a strong, combat-ready military,” Carter said. “With China eyeing Taiwan and Russia bearing down on Ukraine, now is the time to invest in our combat readiness, not rein it in. As a strong supporter of the First District’s military community, and veterans nationwide, I am proud to preserve this world-class facility so that everyone who is selfless enough to answer the call to service has the best training and resources America can offer.”

Warnock echoed these sentiments in an April statement.

“This center is a cost-effective national security asset crucial for regional training and coordination," Warnock said in April. "While there’s much in the president’s proposed budget that I believe will help Georgians thrive, this is one of several cuts in the request that deeply troubles me."

Now, all that is required to save the CRTC is Biden's signature on the defense bill.

Previous Reporting

The Savannah CRTC, also known as the Air Dominance Center, shares an airfield with the Air National Guard's 165th Airlift Wing at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. The CRTC provides a realistic training environment for both reservist and active duty fighter pilots to enhance their air combat capabilities.

Three other similar combat training facilities are housed in Michigan, Wisconsin and Mississippi.

Credit: Corey Dickstein/savannahnow.com

The White House's recommendation to close the Savannah CRTC was to allow the Defense Department to save money by eliminating an "underutilized" and "redundant" operation.

However, proponents of the center have touted the Savannah CRTC's unique location and cost-effective operations. Out of the four training facilities in the U.S., Savannah's is the least expensive to operate due to its colocation with the 165th Airlift Wing. Its three-year average direct expenditures amount to about $4 million while other CRTCs average direct expenditures range between $12 million to $16.8 million.

In July, the U.S. House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee rejected plans to close Savannah's Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), a decision outlined in President Joe Biden's 2023 proposed budget released in March.

Sen. Jon Ossoff said in a press release he also worked on stopping the closure.

“I strongly opposed the Biden administration's plans to downgrade or close the Combat Readiness Training Center, and I brought Republicans and Democrats together to protect it,” Sen. Ossoff said. “It is vital to our national defense, and it’s a very important military asset of the state of Georgia.”

“Our world-class military service members deserve world-class resources and training. They get that at the Savannah CRTC,” Carter said in April.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center saved by national defense bill

