Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center saved by national defense bill

“This center is a cost-effective national security asset crucial for regional training and coordination," Warnock said in April. "While there’s much in the president’s proposed budget that I believe will help Georgians thrive, this is one of several cuts in the request that deeply troubles me."

Now, all that is required to save the CRTC is Biden's signature on the defense bill.

The Savannah CRTC, also known as the Air Dominance Center, shares an airfield with the Air National Guard's 165th Airlift Wing at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. The CRTC provides a realistic training environment for both reservist and active duty fighter pilots to enhance their air combat capabilities.

Three other similar combat training facilities are housed in Michigan, Wisconsin and Mississippi.

The White House's recommendation to close the Savannah CRTC was to allow the Defense Department to save money by eliminating an "underutilized" and "redundant" operation.

However, proponents of the center have touted the Savannah CRTC's unique location and cost-effective operations. Out of the four training facilities in the U.S., Savannah's is the least expensive to operate due to its colocation with the 165th Airlift Wing. Its three-year average direct expenditures amount to about $4 million while other CRTCs average direct expenditures range between $12 million to $16.8 million.

In July, the U.S. House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee rejected plans to close Savannah's Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), a decision outlined in President Joe Biden's 2023 proposed budget released in March.

Sen. Jon Ossoff said in a press release he also worked on stopping the closure.

“I strongly opposed the Biden administration's plans to downgrade or close the Combat Readiness Training Center, and I brought Republicans and Democrats together to protect it,” Sen. Ossoff said. “It is vital to our national defense, and it’s a very important military asset of the state of Georgia.”

“Our world-class military service members deserve world-class resources and training. They get that at the Savannah CRTC,” Carter said in April.

