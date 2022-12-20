Savannah City Council approves LOST agreement. Consensus reached with Chatham County.

The same tax structure was approved by the county commission last Friday after a heated debate between the county commissioners and the Savannah city manager, who has led LOST negotiations for the municipalities. By the end of the last county commission meeting of 2022, county officials voiced they had no intention of further negotiating LOST with the cities.

With the cities conceding approval of the latest proposal on Tuesday, the two sides have finally reached a consensus on how to distribute nearly $1.6 billion in projected funds over the next ten years.

Credit: Nancy Guan / Savannah Morning News Credit: Nancy Guan / Savannah Morning News

Once both the City of Savannah and Chatham County sign off on the agreement, the certificate will then head to the city’s capital for approval by the Department of Revenue.

What the new LOST agreement means

The LOST revenue-sharing agreement must be renewed once every decade. If local officials don't reach an agreement by the end of 2022, the ability to collect the 1% sales tax levied on most goods and services in the county will expire, likely leading to significant property tax increases across the county.

The current LOST breakdown is 23% for the county and 77% for the municipalities.

In 2021, LOST funds netted the cities a total of about $75 million, while the county government received $22.4 million. The county and local governments use the millions in annual funds to pay for services and programs, offsetting property taxes within their jurisdictions.

For the four decades that LOST has been in place, the breakdown has averaged 19% for the county and 81% for municipalities. Under normal circumstances, LOST percentages typically change by 2% to 3%, according to the ACCG.

The proposal for this ten-year cycle signifies one of the largest allocation shifts in the history of the tax collection within Chatham County.

Since the municipalities will be getting a smaller share than what they’ve received for the last ten years, budget adjustments might have to be made. The municipalities have agreed to “make each other whole”, an agreement in which larger cities mitigate the financial hit to smaller cities that rely on LOST for a significant part of their general fund.

Melder stated that, under the current economic circumstances, the city of Savannah will not have to revise their FY2023 budget, nor will they have to make adjustments to the millage rate passed earlier this year.

What were each side’s arguments?

Chatham Chairman Chester Ellis insists the county now deserves a larger share than when LOST was last negotiated a decade ago due to increased costs to provide county-wide mandated services. Expenditures for those 31 services, which include the court system, emergency services and the county jail, have increased by $54 million in annual costs, according to Ellis.

Credit: Will Peebles Credit: Will Peebles

Credit: Nancy Guan / Savannah Morning News Credit: Nancy Guan / Savannah Morning News

The municipalities counter Ellis's argument by asserting that LOST's main purpose is to offset property taxes, not make up for budget shortfalls. In addition, municipal leaders have pointed to the LOST funding formula outlined in state law, which takes into account population, where tax revenues are generated, the ability to pay off debts and more.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson previously stated that most of the business, traffic and sales tax revenue is generated within municipalities: 82% of the daytime population comes from these municipalities, 94% of convention trade shows, 74% of jobs, 84% of service delivery responsibilities and 80% of sales tax generation occurs in the eight cities.

If based on population alone, the county government would receive about 31% of the LOST revenue — the percentage Chatham officials are seeking. But the rest of the formula dictates that municipalities deserve a larger share, not a smaller share, city leaders argue.

Why did it take so long?

LOST negotiations between county and city governments are typically contentious, with each side vying for a larger share of the funding. However, this negotiating cycle was the first in which "baseball arbitration" was outlawed. Baseball arbitration is a method in which the cities and county would each present their proposals and the arbitrator picks one of the two.

As Melder said during a Dec. 15 special-called meeting: "At the end of the day there is no judge who is going to save us from ourselves."

Negotiations began in July and were contentious from the start. At the outset, the county and municipalities proposed widely different breakdowns for the new LOST certificate. The county came to the table asking for a 50-50 split with the municipalities, while the municipalities requested an 84% share while the county would receive 16%.

The round of public negotiations in the summer ended at an impasse, with neither side budging more than a few percentage points. Closed-door mediation sessions this fall brought the two parties closer to a consensus and came to a head at the county commission meeting last Friday.

Negotiations over the few weeks have centered on the county’s starting share. The county insisted on starting at a higher percentage (25%) and arriving at their desired 31% sooner. City officials urged county leaders to consider that municipalities would need ample time to adjust their budgets to the potential funding changes.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah City Council approves LOST agreement. Consensus reached with Chatham County.