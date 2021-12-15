Savannah-Chatham schools to address teen dating violence with federal grant

The grant also will foster partnerships among the schools system and local agencies, such as the Front Porch, the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire (RCC), Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, SAFE Shelter Center for Domestic Violence Services, Greenbrier Children's Center and Park Place Outreach.

Combating violence

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System and the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey:

Nearly 1 in 11 female and approximately 1 in 14 male high school students report having experienced physical dating violence in the last year.

About 1 in 8 female and 1 in 26 male high school students report having experienced sexual dating violence in the last year.

26% of women and 15% of men who were victims of contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetimes first experienced these or other forms of violence by that partner before age 18.

The study also mentioned that minority groups are disproportionately affected by all forms of violence.

According to a 2021 report by the Georgia Commission on Family Violence:

Georgia ranks 22nd in the nation for its rate of men killing women.

In 2019, 29,060 family violence and stalking temporary protective orders were issued in Georgia.

In 2020, there were 95,839 crisis calls to Georgia's certified family violence and sexual assault agencies.

Nearly half (49%) of victims killed by their abusers began their relationship with the person who eventually killed them when they were between the ages of 13 to 24.

'Education is key'

SCCPSS Board of Education (BOEPD) Chief of Police Terry Enoch said unhealthy relationships can start at an early age, so education is key in preventing violence.

Enoch said over the course of the pandemic, he has seen domestic violence increase among teens. He declined to provide a quantitative number for the level of teen violence that occurs in the district, but he confirmed, “We have seen some, but we don’t see an abundance of it.”

Enoch said the goal of the grant is having information for someone who needs help. “Being able to educate teens on the signs of dating violence and providing them with the much needed resources is critical to ensure a safe and supportive learning environment.”

Providing a solution

Justin Pratt, the district's emergency management and school security coordinator, said the grant was written not solely based on the numbers of students who might be experiencing domestic violence, but to fill gaps where services and referrals are needed for youth.

Schools Superintendent Ann Levett said some youth might think that teasing and name calling is part of relationship, but it can develop into abusive behavior.

“We know that these behaviors can become abusive, and they can develop into serious forms of violence,” she said. “ So all too often, they do not know how to report or do not wish to report those unhealthy behaviors because they are afraid to tell their family and friends."

RCC Executive Director Doris Williams said the center does see teen clients. She said the organization has been able to provide resources and programs in the school system and for community groups, including the Safe Dates and Teen Safety Matters program through the Monique Burr Foundation (MBF). According to the MBF website, Edward E. Burr founded the agency in 1997 to honor his late wife, Monique, and to continue her legacy of child protection and child advocacy.

Williams also said the RCC offers an empowerment program for middle and high school girls called Camp Thrive. Williams said even though a variety of programs are being offered, the agency still has issues reaching people in the community.

She hopes the new grant will help them reach people more effectively.

“With Georgia being ranked No. 1 in the nation for teen dating abuse for ages 16 to 24, we have a lot of work to do,” said Williams. "We all have a role to play in preventing violence among youth in our community.”

Pratt said the grant will have to be used by the end of December.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-Chatham schools to address teen dating violence with federal grant